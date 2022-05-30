Ant Anstead: Net Worth, Age, Wife, Education, Family, Career, Personal Life, And Everything You Should Know!!

Ant Anstead, whose given name is Anthony Richard Anstead, is a British television presenter, who focuses on all aspects of the automotive industry. His real name is Anthony Richard Anstead. His rise to fame can be attributed to the success of the television show “For the Love of Cars,” which he co-hosted on Channel 4.

Ant Anstead’s Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

Another show that he co-hosts is called Wheeler Dealers. In December of 2018, the American television personality and real estate investor Christina El Moussa tied the knot with him.

Anstead will be 43 years old in 2022. He took birth on March 28th, 1979.

Quick Fact About Ant Anstead

Net Worth $6 million Date Of Birth March 28th, 1979. Profession Television presenter, motor specialist,

car builder, designer, and artist, Height 6 feet 2 inches Nationality British

Ant Anstead’s Parents:

Anstead was born in Plymouth, England, to parents originally from the United Kingdom. He spent the first ten years of his life in Ely, located in Cambridge shire, before moving to Hertfordshire with his family. The co-host of For the Love of Cars and Wheeler Dealers has been relatively quiet about his family, especially when it comes to his parents. On the other hand, he is the middle sibling of three.

Ant Anstead Height:

Anstead, a co-host on the show Wheeler Dealers for Motor Trend, has a height of 6 feet 2 inches.

Ant Anstead’s Education:

After finishing his secondary education at Richard Hale School in Hertford, Anstead completed his Advanced Placement (A-level) coursework at Haileybury School in New York.

Ant Anstead’s Net worth:

As of January 2022, it is projected that Anstead has a net worth of $6 million. He is a television personality and host in the United Kingdom and a car builder and designer.

Ant Anstead’s Career:

Anstead is not only the host and presenter of a popular television show in the United Kingdom, but he is also a car constructor and designer. Anstead served as a member of the Bishop’s Stortford Police Department for the very first time. During his time as a law enforcement officer, Anstead was awarded two commendations for his acts of bravery.

In addition, Anstead did not begin his job as a car maker until after leaving the police department and was no longer employed there. When he started creating and restoring autos as a career, he did so for his fun and one-of-a-kind creations. Later on, he made it his full-time occupation. His body of work is so extensive that it is housed in public institutions and in private collections worldwide.

In 2014, he launched his own production company, and the following year, in 2015, he started filming and producing his show, which is called The World’s Most Expensive Cars. In 2015, he was a co-presenter on the BBC show Building Cars Live, and from 2019 to 2020, he had his show called Master Mechanic.

Ant was recruited on board as a co-host for Wheeler Dealers in 2017, following Edd China’s resignation from the front. However, in November of 2021, he announced that he would be leaving the television show.

The automotive specialist is included in the World’s Greatest Cars series and as a member of the panel of automotive experts who discuss the five best sports cars that have ever been manufactured. The evaluation process takes into account iconic designs as well as performance that completely changes the game.

Ant Anstead’s Girlfriend:

After divorcing his first wife, Christina Haack, Anstead is currently in a relationship with the American actress Renée Zellweger.

Ant Anstead’s ex-wife:

The first time was to Louise Anstead, his wife from 2005 until 2017, and the second time was to Christina Haack, who was his wife from 2018 until 2017. Anstead’s two previous spouses, one of whom he is still married to today, filed for divorce after their marriages failed.

Ant Anstead’s Children:

Amelie and Archie Anstead are both Anstead’s children from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead. Anstead is a divorced father. Hudson London Anstead is the man’s third child, and he shares paternity with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. Anstead is a part of the production team for the reality show Radford Returns, which airs on the Discovery Network.

Read More: