All About David Harbour: Net Worth, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography, Wife, And Much More!!

David Kenneth Harbour, better known by his stage name “David Harbour,” was born in White Plains, New York, on April 10, 1975. Both his mother and father have careers in the real estate industry. His mother works in residential real estate, and his father works in commercial real estate.

David Harbour Biography And Net Worth

A Critics’ Choice Television Award was bestowed upon him in 2018 for his performance as Jim Hopper in the science fiction thriller Stranger Things, shown on Netflix (2016–present).

Brokeback Mountain (2005), Quantum of Solace (2008), End of Watch (2011), The Green Hornet (2011), Black Mass (2014), Suicide Squad (2015), and The Equalizer are just a few of the movies in which he had starring roles (2014). (2016). David portrayed a vital role in the film adaptation of the comic book character Hellboy (2019).

David Harbour Childhood and Family Life:

David Harbour was born to Kenneth and Nancy Harbour, who have careers in the real estate market. They named their son after their son, David. After his passing, the responsibility of continuing the family tradition falls solely on his younger sister, the identity of who has not been made public.

His alma school was Byram Hills High School, located in Armonk, New York. David decided to pursue a career in acting and made his debut on Broadway in 1999.

David Harbour Age:

David Kenneth Harbour will turn 47 years old in the year 2022. He was born on 10 April 1975, and because of this, the zodiac sign of Aries corresponds to his natal date.

David Harbour Height:

Both Harbour’s height and weight are 6 feet 2.5 inches (1.9 meters) in total (198 lbs.).

Quick facts about David Harbour:

The full name of David Kenneth Harbour is David Kenneth Harbour. He is an actor working in the United States of America. His passion is to maintain a straight sexual orientation.

David Harbour’s Wife:

The musician David Harbour is married to the singer Lily Allen. After dating for one year, he decided to take Lily Allen’s relationship to the next level by proposing to marry her in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on September 6, 2020. Since 2019, Harbour’s girlfriend has been the singer, Lily Allen. Harbour and Lily Allen first started dating in 2018.

They made their first appearance together on the red carpet at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and they are planning to tie the knot in Las Vegas in September of 2020, which will mark the first anniversary of when they became engaged.

Interesting facts about David Harbour:

Winona Ryder was the object of his affection in high school.

He has some reservations about going into the water.

As Jim Hopper, it was his debut performance in a prominent role on a television show.

The movie Brokeback Mountain, in which Heath Ledger also stars, has a small part for him to play.

David considers Denzel Washington the most talented actor he has ever had the privilege of collaborating with within his capacity as a teacher.

At the age of 25, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder following a lengthy and complex struggle with alcoholism.

The hat’s name is Open Road, and Worth and Worth was the company that designed it.

Their ex-girlfriend Maria Thayer was Maria Thayer, who engaged to him in private.

In September of this year, he married his longtime partner, Lily Allen. The wedding took place this year.

David Harbour Net Worth:

When 2020 rolls around, Harbour will have amassed a fortune of $6 million. This includes all that he possesses and everything that he earns. Despite his immense wealth, Harbour has expressed a desire to lead a humble existence and steer clear of the pitfalls of affluence.

Read More: