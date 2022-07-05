Tom Hanks Questions Decision To Replace Tim Allen As Buzz Lightyear

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Following Disney’s decision to recast the part of Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming spin-off movie Lightyear, Tom Hanks has finally spoken out.

Tom Hanks Questions Pixar’s Decision

Many people believed Allen would be voicing the character when the movie was first revealed. But it was made known that Chris Evans would be carrying out the action.

When asked if it was “weird to be in theatres beside a Buzz Lightyear film,” actor Tom Hanks, who voices Woody in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, responded, “How about that? I actually wanted to compete against Tim Allen, but they disallowed Tim Allen from doing so. I fail to comprehend that.

The Woody actor expressed his confusion over Pixar’s choice to pass on Tim Allen for the Buzz part. The prevailing belief is that Buzz from the 2022 film isn’t necessarily the same character as the one featured in the original trilogy because Lightyear is actually the movie that exists within the Toy Story universe that prompts Andy, the main character, to buy the action figure inspired by it.

However, Hanks is ultimately just relieved that after a difficult couple of years, moviegoers are once again flocking to the movies. This is the thing: as long as people continue to visit movie theatres. I want to return to the theatre with a large group of unfamiliar people and leave having met some of them. I want to do it,” he declared.

In 1995’s Toy Story, the first full-length film produced by Pixar, Hanks and Allen debuted as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. In the sequels that were published in 1999, 2010, and 2019, the on-screen friends made a comeback to voice their roles.

