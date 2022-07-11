Thor: Love And Thunder Hammers $143 Million Box Office Debut!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The latest installment in Disney’s Thor franchise emerged successful at the weekend box office with $143 million starting.

But despite the excellent domestic gross, the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry came up significantly short of predictions, which were for a $150 million opening,

Although the film received mixed reviews from reviewers and a CinemaScore of B+, Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo Thor feature was nevertheless well received by audiences.

Love And Thunder Hammers $143 Million Box Office Debut

The North American release of Thor: Love And Thunder were shown in 4,375 cinemas.

Thor: Ragnarok, Love, and Thunder grossed $20 million more in its first week than the last film in the franchise, but when inflation is taken into account, it actually earned less than its predecessor.

It’s still the third-largest opening weekend of 2022, beating off Jurassic World Dominion and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Love and Thunder don’t have several universes clashing like that previous Marvel picture or last year’s successful Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It’s Chris Hemsworth and his co-stars, especially Tessa Thompson and director/actor Taika Waititi, who do much of the heavy lifting in this film. Chris Pratt is just briefly mentioned at the beginning.

Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend, has absorbed part of his powers and has taken over his magical hammer in the new film. Natalie Portman returns to the saga after sitting out Ragnarok.

Russell Crowe made a cameo as Zeus, while Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, a monster who seeks to wipe off all of the gods.

It reduces to a lot more subdued 51% when just the best critics from the most prominent magazines are included, which excludes numerous websites that cater almost entirely to comic book movie enthusiasts.

A CinemaScore of B+ is a concern, given most MCU films receive an “A” or better rating, including the original Thor (2011).

As Thor discourse returns to pre-pandemic cynicism, fun, and criticism from the MCU, ‘energy levels and tone run wildly mixed, leaning positive,’ the corporation claimed.

The project has been described as “swinging from superhero to Taika Waititi-land improv fun,” with others questioning if it is a comedy.

CinemaScore viewers gave “Love and Thunder” a B+, following in the footsteps of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Eternals.” With 3.5/5 stars and a 77% positive rating, Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak is in the same ballpark as Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” last month but lower than the 91 percent positive rating that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the last Marvel film to receive a CinemaScore A, earned last September.

