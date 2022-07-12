20.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Entertainment

Paddy McGuinness Flies Home After Wife Christine Admitted About Their Marriage Difficulties

By: Rachel Olivia

On Sunday evening, Paddy McGuinness flew into London Heathrow to be with his family after it was discovered that his 11-year marriage was having problems.

The host of Top Gear traveled to Thailand to record scenes for the upcoming season of his auto program, but on Sunday he had to return home after his wife Christine revealed suspicions that their marriage had broken down and it needs to be worked on.

After promising his wife a “cuddle” in a message on a photo of their family on Instagram, Paddy McGuinness kept a low profile as he pushed his bags through Heathrow.

After a week of rumors, Christine, 34, who has been married to Paddy since 2011, spoke out about their marital difficulties.

Christine admitted that when asked about her current emotional state, she said she is feeling really extremely raw and all over the place for now.

We believe the first step towards bettering a marriage or any relationship is opening up and communicating especially with one’s partner, which Christine has taken.

Concerns about Christine and Paddy’s marriage first surfaced when he didn’t stand by her during The Games. Later, Christine traveled alone and made cryptic comments about “following her heart.”

Christine has since been open and honest about her marriage, stating that what she might have tolerated in the past, she probably wouldn’t tolerate now, and the same for him, she added.

The comedian Paddy McGuinness has been abroad in Thailand filming for Top Gear while his marriage is making headlines. The presenter uploaded a clip with co-star Chris Harris from their boarding pass on Sunday (July 10).

They were getting ready to take off for home. What a journey, he wrote to his fans, continuing by saying, Thailand is beautiful and he added Looking forward to showing you some of the roads we traveled for our upcoming Top Gear trips! 

They then returned to the UK, and he posted a second video with the caption which says he is back and despite the 11-hour travel he says, they had a great time filming in Thailand.

Our sources say that Christine was still wearing their engagement ring when she sat down for an interview about their state of marriage.

Paddy McGuinness And Christine’s Relationship

Paddy McGuinness and Christine have been married for 11 years and have been dating for 15 years. Together, they have three kids: Penelope, Leo, and Felicity, who have all been identified as having autism.

Christine publicly disclosed last year that she had received an autism diagnosis, just like all three of her children.

Christine received her diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, only a few months after learning she had autism. Symptoms of the disease include difficulty focusing and being restless.

Christine resisted giving specifics about the problems in their marriage but argued that she didn’t cause the state their marriage is in today.

When Christine posted a mysterious motivational statement about talking about trust before love on Instagram on Thursday, July 7, she gave the impression that all was not well in paradise.

