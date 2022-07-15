27 C
Oacoma
Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeCelebrityRussell Crowe And Girlfriend Britney Pay A Visit To Pope's Chapel In...
Celebrity

Russell Crowe And Girlfriend Britney Pay A Visit To Pope’s Chapel In Rome

By: Nancy Erin

Date:

spot_img

Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot were visiting Rome. Crowe was spotted in completely informal attire in a black polo shirt and black shorts while Britney was in a pair of billowing white pants worn with a black shirt. Her blonde hair was set in a loose low hair bun. 

Russell Crowe And Girlfriend Britney Pay A Visit To Rome’s Pope’s Chapel Sancta Sanctorum.

The 58-year-old actor shielded his eyes behind a pair of flier shades and strolled down the streets of Italy along with his girlfriend. The couple was visiting the Pope’s chapel Sancta Sanctorum. The Oscar winner was preparing to shoot for his next movie which will be a supernatural horror: The Pope’s Exorcist. 

Russell Crowe And Girlfriend Britney Pay A Visit To Pope's Chapel In Rome

In this movie, the Gladiator star will play the role of priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, battling demons. He was a real-life person who was a chief exorcist of the Vatican and did more than 60,000 exorcisms in his lifetime. 

The priest died at the age of 91 in 2016, which prompted nationwide mourning in Italy. 

The movie will be directed by Julius Avery, who is greatly recognized for the 2018 horror movie Overload, and will direct for Screen Gems. 

The Pope’s Exorcist will primarily be based on Father Amorth’s two memoirs — An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories. 

Father Gabriele Amorth once wrote a book called The Devil is Afraid of Me and a favorite Amorth quip was to say: ‘You understand why Satan flees when he sees me? As a result, I am uglier than he’s.’ 

The priest has also left behind other troves of detailed accounts of his exorcist ways of pulling the devil out of people in 30 years. 

Production is set to start in September in Ireland. 

Modernizers of the Catholic Church see exorcism as a medieval practice and a way to strengthen spiritual devotion but the church formally recognizes it. 

Australian filmmaker Julius Avery says that he has aimed to work with Crowe Russell. And to collaborate with him on the Pope’s Exorcist is a dream come true. 

The actor and the state agent confirmed their relationship in November 2020. According to the records, he met Theriot on the set of his film, Broken City. 

Some reports claimed that Theriot, 31, is a spitting image of Danielle Spencer, Crowe’s ex-wife. 

There were mixed signals on social media about their relationship but the couple ignored them and lived their best life and spent some good moments with each other. 

The actor is having a very tight schedule. There are so many of his movies that are releasing in which together after that safe word: The Besteer Run Ever. On July 8, the movie in which he starred – as Zeus in Taika Waititis’ Thor: Love and Thunder. 

He also has some movies in which he can star, those are Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, set up at Apple, and Poker face, in which he was starring opposite Liam Hemsworth.

Read More:

Latest stories

Must Read

Henry Winkler Awkward Meeting With Mick Jagger At A Restaurant

Celebrity Nancy Erin - 0
Henry Franklin Winkler discovered that he didn’t get any pride when he met Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Henry Franklin Winkler is an American...
Read more

Miraculous Ladybug Season5: Trailer Released! Release Date, Cast!

Series Rachel Olivia - 0
Miraculous Ladybug is a cartoon about two teens from Paris. Teenagers Marinette Dupian-CheMiraculous Ladybug is a cartoon about two teens from Paris. Teenagers Marinette...
Read more
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
Previous articleJohnny Depp Looks Exhausted As He Waves At Fans From The Tour Bus After A Gig With Jeff Beck In Munich
Next articleHenry Winkler Awkward Meeting With Mick Jagger At A Restaurant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Henry Winkler Awkward Meeting With Mick Jagger At A Restaurant

Celebrity 0
Henry Franklin Winkler discovered that he didn’t get any...

Miraculous Ladybug Season5: Trailer Released! Release Date, Cast!

Series 0
Miraculous Ladybug is a cartoon about two teens from...

Johnny Depp Looks Exhausted As He Waves At Fans From The Tour Bus After A Gig With Jeff Beck In Munich

Celebrity 0
A tired-looking Johnny Depp waved at a swarm of...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN