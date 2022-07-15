0 SHARES Share Tweet

Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot were visiting Rome. Crowe was spotted in completely informal attire in a black polo shirt and black shorts while Britney was in a pair of billowing white pants worn with a black shirt. Her blonde hair was set in a loose low hair bun.

Russell Crowe And Girlfriend Britney Pay A Visit To Rome’s Pope’s Chapel Sancta Sanctorum.

The 58-year-old actor shielded his eyes behind a pair of flier shades and strolled down the streets of Italy along with his girlfriend. The couple was visiting the Pope’s chapel Sancta Sanctorum. The Oscar winner was preparing to shoot for his next movie which will be a supernatural horror: The Pope’s Exorcist.

In this movie, the Gladiator star will play the role of priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, battling demons. He was a real-life person who was a chief exorcist of the Vatican and did more than 60,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

The priest died at the age of 91 in 2016, which prompted nationwide mourning in Italy.

The movie will be directed by Julius Avery, who is greatly recognized for the 2018 horror movie Overload, and will direct for Screen Gems.

The Pope’s Exorcist will primarily be based on Father Amorth’s two memoirs — An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

Father Gabriele Amorth once wrote a book called The Devil is Afraid of Me and a favorite Amorth quip was to say: ‘You understand why Satan flees when he sees me? As a result, I am uglier than he’s.’

The priest has also left behind other troves of detailed accounts of his exorcist ways of pulling the devil out of people in 30 years.

Production is set to start in September in Ireland.

Modernizers of the Catholic Church see exorcism as a medieval practice and a way to strengthen spiritual devotion but the church formally recognizes it.

Australian filmmaker Julius Avery says that he has aimed to work with Crowe Russell. And to collaborate with him on the Pope’s Exorcist is a dream come true.

The actor and the state agent confirmed their relationship in November 2020. According to the records, he met Theriot on the set of his film, Broken City.

Some reports claimed that Theriot, 31, is a spitting image of Danielle Spencer, Crowe’s ex-wife.

There were mixed signals on social media about their relationship but the couple ignored them and lived their best life and spent some good moments with each other.

The actor is having a very tight schedule. There are so many of his movies that are releasing in which together after that safe word: The Besteer Run Ever. On July 8, the movie in which he starred – as Zeus in Taika Waititis’ Thor: Love and Thunder.

He also has some movies in which he can star, those are Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, set up at Apple, and Poker face, in which he was starring opposite Liam Hemsworth.

Read More: