Taylor Swift, the American singer, and songwriter has reportedly been engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwin, in a secret ceremony. The Blank Space singer and actor were dished to be dating and were rumored to be getting engaged which the duo simultaneously declined. However, a source has shared that the songwriter couple has secretly gotten engaged in a close-knit ceremony.

As Per, The Report Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Engaged In Close-Knit Ceremony

The engagement news has been kept as a treasured secret among the family and close friends of Taylor and Joe, and the source claimed that the 32-year-old legendary singer would not wear her engagement ring in public and would only put it on while being on a private occasion.

It has been reported as the engagement was so confident that Swift hid the exciting news from many of her pals and team. A source told the media that the awaited wedding details are also kept excommunicated.

Although the songwriter takes the real incidents of her life and reflects them in the song, for now, it seems like the young lady did time travel and wrote the lines, “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone, I’ll be waiting, all there is left to do is run, you’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess, it’s a love story baby, just say, “Yes”.

Since the couple has been dating for more than 5 years, it was rumored that the English actor had a major influence over several songs written by the “Love Story” fame.

Later, Taylor Swift came forward, admitting that her long-time beau had co-written some of her songs.

When the fans look back at the lines she wrote years ago, it seems like her life and her songs fit into one another seemingly. Especially when she sang, “Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess,” and that is exactly what the duo is up to. The twosome has been skipping the lenses of cameras up till now, and they even stunned the millions of fanatics with a jerk after their engagement rumor spread like wildfire.

As per the words of the source, even at their wedding, there would not be unnecessary chaos, similar announcements, or media coverage. Instead, the couple will only try to get things done in their unique way, which is simple and elegant.

Unlike other star pairs, Swift and Joe Alwyn have been in love with each other since 2016, yet they have managed to stay within themselves, by respecting the privacy of one another, and they have to rely on speaking about their romantic relationship on social media platforms as well.

However, the match was titled-tattled to have engaged a numerous times even before this, and recently, a couple of months ago, when the talk was gaining much attention among the fans and critics, Alwyn came forward and cleared the air by explaining his part with the help of the magazine, WSJ, and joked about the whole scenario by saying that if he was about to earn a penny as and when he is dished to be engaged with Taylor, then he would have gained a pile of pennies by now.

The British actor also confronted the gossip makers by confidently pulling his words, saying, even if he was engaged, he would not have uttered a word about it.