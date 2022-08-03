0 SHARES Share Tweet

Social media users have been discussing Nicki Minaj after an Instagram user by the name of Kate Miller claimed to be the rapper’s former assistant and made some incredibly bold claims about the 39-year-old rap star. The high-profile drama began when the alleged ex-assistant started sharing a story arc of screenshots on her Instagram story, which has since been removed, with a total of 20 Insta stories.

The rapper’s alleged beef with Cardi B, Beyoncé, Kate Miller’s debt to the IRS, her husband Kenneth Petty’s infidelity, and other topics were covered in a series of Instagram posts by Kate Miller. She reportedly also posts under the name Onika online.

Nicki Minaj is the stage name of Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, who is a Trinidadian rap artist, vocalist, and composer. She is renowned for her artistic versatility, incisive lyrics, her animated rapping style, and the use of accents and personas. After putting out three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009, Minaj grew in popularity.

Pink Friday (2010) was her debut album which incredibly shot to the top of the US Billboard 200 chart, propelling her to stardom. “Super Bass,” the fifth single from the album, peaked at number three on the American Billboard Hot 100. It was later awarded a diamond certification.

With more than 100 million records sold around the world, Nicki Minaj is regarded as one of the best-selling music artists and is frequently referred to as the “Queen of Rap” by numerous media sources. She was named the top female rapper of the 2010s by Billboard, and she was ranked seventh among the top female artists.

She has been hailed as one of the most influential rappers by numerous media organizations. In addition to her work in music, her acting credits outside of the music industry include supporting and voice roles in the movies The Other Woman (2014) and Barbershop: The Next Cut, as well as animated films Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) and The Angry Birds Movie 2. (2016).

Nicki Minaj Early Life

Onika Tanya Maraj was born on December 8, 1982, in Trinidad and Tobago’s Saint James district. Robert Maraj, an executive in finance and occasional gospel singer of Dougla (Afro-Trinidadian mother and Indo-Trinidadian father) ancestry, was her father. Carol Maraj (her mother), who is of Afro-Trinidadian ancestry, is also a gospel singer.

During Minaj’s early life, Carol worked in the payroll and accounting divisions. In December 1987, Nicki Minaj father, who had a violent temper and was addicted to crack cocaine and alcohol, burned down their home. Her siblings include two younger sisters named Micaiah & Ming and a brother named Jelani.

Full Name Onika Tanya Maraj Popular Name Nicki Minaj Born December 8, 1982 Age 39 Nationality Trinidadian Profession Rapper, Actress, Songwriter, Singer, and Model Height 1.57m Weight 64kg Marital status Married Spouse Kenneth Perry Net worth $100 million

Carol Maraj, the mother of Minaj, held a number of jobs in Saint James prior to receiving her green card. In order to attend Monroe College, she later relocated to the Bronx in New York City, leaving Minaj and Jelani in Trinidad with their grandmother. Minaj was raised in Saint James, Jamaica, with her grandmother and her older brother, Jelani, along with 11 other cousins.

After some time, when Minaj was five, Carol purchased her first home on 147th Street in South Jamaica, Queens, and moved Minaj and Jelani in to live together with their father. Minaj received admission after a successful audition to the performing and visual arts-focused Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art.

Nicki Minaj Professional Life

She began her career as a backup singer for aspiring hip-hop singers in New York City. Nicki Minaj signed a short-term contract with the Brooklyn group Full Force, where she performed as part of The Hood stars, a group of three rappers that included Lou$tar, Safaree Samuels, and 7even Up.

Pink Friday (2010), Nicki Minaj’s debut album for Young Money, peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. she received three nominations for the 58th Grammy Awards, including a second nomination for Best Rap Album for The Pinkprint, a nomination for Best Rap Song for “Anaconda,” and a nomination for Best Pop Duo for “Bang Bang.”

Nicki Minaj’s Net Worth

With 100 million records sold globally, she is one of the most successful musicians. Her net worth is currently projected to be $130 million US dollars. More than 13 homes, six cars, and two luxury yachts are among Nicki Minaj possessions. Along with other assets, she also has cash worth over $18 million. she also has a $15 million investment portfolio, which includes ten different stocks.

Nicki has taken out loans and mortgages totaling over $9 million from prestigious US banks to expand her business empire. With a yearly income of more than $36 million, she is one of the most famous rappers of all time. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other music streaming services, among others, are the sources of Minaj’s income.

She paid $14 million for a 10,900 square foot lavish manor house. Later she was hired by an architectural design firm and spent an additional $2 million to remodel and develop the mansion. she imported German oak flooring for this dream house, which features dedicated areas for leisure, meals, and food preparation.

Nicki Minaj Relationships

Some of the most significant events in Nicki Minaj relationships have been broadcast to the public. From her split from longtime partner Safaree Samuels to her rumored trysts with Drake and Eminem, her connection with Meek Mill, and most recently, her marriage to Kenneth Petty.

As of right now, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are expecting their first child. Despite having known each other for years – they were childhood sweethearts – they only started dating in December 2018. Nicki also admitted that they hated each other in their younger days, yet today they stand together and love each other a lot.

Some of Nicki’s fans expressed shock at her marriage with Kenneth, given that he is a convicted sex offender and was charged with sexual assault in 1995. Kenneth was also found guilty of murder and served seven years of prison time for homicide.