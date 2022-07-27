0 SHARES Share Tweet

The upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has apparently been put on hold indefinitely because of disappointment with how the RPG is going right now.

According To The Source says that when Lucasfilm and Sony saw Aspyr’s recent internal demo of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, it didn’t go over as well as it could have. Because of this, Aspyr told its employees that the project would be put on hold and that the company would look for “new contracts and development opportunities.”

Also, Aspyr fired Jason Minor, who was the art director and design director for the remake. Minor reportedly said on social media that the firing came as a surprise.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KotOR) is a role-playing game that was first made for the Microsoft Xbox. It was later released for the PC and Mac OS X and is also available on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

The game was made by BioWare and released by LucasArts on July 15, 2003, for Xbox, November 19, 2003, for PCs running Microsoft Windows, and September 7, 2004, for Mac OS X. Aspyr Media put it on the iPhone and iPad first on May 30, 2013, and then on Android on December 23, 2014.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic takes place 3,956 years before A New Hope. It is about the time of the ancient Galactic Republic, which is right after the time of the Tales of the Jedi comics.

KotOR is the first computer RPG that takes place in the Star Wars universe. It uses the d20 System from the Star Wars Roleplaying Game rules by Wizards of the Coast. The player can also choose to serve either the light side or the dark side of the Force. This is done through a system called “alignment,” which keeps track of everything the player does, from simple dialogue choices to major plot decisions.