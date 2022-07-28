0 SHARES Share Tweet

The fans of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have been wondering when the next collaboration The Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars will occur after the highs. The Russo Brothers, are seasoned MCU directors. The Russo Brothers have even stated that they would love to be brought on to lead the project. So, the notion of a Secret Wars making has been on the table for a while. However, Marvel has not formally stated whether or not that movie will even be made.

The studio also seems to be locating Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as the subsequent Thanos-caliber threat for the franchise. But once again, neither Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios nor any other MCU executives have made any firm pronouncements on the subject. After years of anticipation, it appears that fans know the names of not just one, but two of the upcoming Avengers movies. Moreover, the episode also features some well-known actors.

The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars Release Dates Announced

The titles of the two movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, were revealed. The super-strong giant revealed the titles of both Avengers 5 and 6. It is through the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel. On May 2, 2025, Kang Dynasty is scheduled for initial release. On November 7, 2025, Secret Wars will be released as a follow-up.

No additional significant information was provided. But a little over a day before the formal announcement, both of these names were mentioned in a trademark leak that circulated online. This is not a joke, either. There will be two Avengers movies released in the same year. This news is given according to Marvel Studios. Fantastic Four, The Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars are all anticipated to be released within the next 12 months.

However, those dates are subject to change at any time. Although Marvel published two films focused on the Avengers in quick succession, Infinity War and Endgame, the company had never undertaken a project of this kind. It’s easy to understand where the MCU is headed by looking at these titles. Kang is positioned to play a key part in the franchise.

With his confirmed appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the probability that he will appear in Loki Season 2 as well. So, it makes perfect sense to focus an Avengers movie on the antagonist.

The Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars Cast

The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars both lack any cast statements from Marvel Studios. But a few characters stand out as likely candidates. For example, Jonathan Majors will almost probably reprise his role as the time-traveling nemesis Kang The Conqueror in both films. It is as if he isn’t eliminated at the end of the first one.

The main Avengers characters include Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange, and Doctor Strange played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Captain Marvel is played by Brie Larson and Captain America by Anthony Mackie.

It is also possible that several of Marvel’s recently launched Disney Plus characters. It includes Moon Knight as Oscar Isaac and She-Hulk, who will make their big-screen debuts in these movies (Tatiana Maslany). The film Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars will serve as the climax to what is being described as The Multiverse Saga. The future presences from earlier Marvel franchises are Fox’s X-Men and Sony’s Spider-Man.

The New Avengers Movies The Kang Dynasty And The Secret Wars Plot

Kang Dynasty is the name of an entire plot in Marvel Comics. It is already known that Kang the Conqueror will enter the MCU. In the season one finale of Loki, Jonathan Majors previously appeared as a more amiable version of himself. He demanded information from Loki and Sylvie about his unkind versions, which are capable of wreaking havoc on the multiverse. He was exposed inside the Citadel at the End of Time. Kang is unquestionably one of them.

Kang, in contrast to Thanos, is a ruthless conqueror. Kang, at least in comic books, does not use noble motives to justify his conquests. But his victories are fleeting rather than territorial. He is a time-traveling creature from the third millennium. He was a direct descendant of Nathaniel Richards.

He served as the father of Reed Richards. He is also known as Mr. Fantastic. John Krasinski’s character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He learned of Doctor Doom’s invention of time travel technology and made an effort to use it.

In the Kang Dynasty, Kang and his son Marcus, or Scarlet Centurion, invaded the world. The massive plot is undoubtedly worth an Avengers film. But Secret Wars dwarfs it and is most likely to follow The Kang Dynasty.

The Russo Brothers have shown a desire to helm a Secret Wars film. It would also be unquestionably ambitious. It will be larger than Infinity War and Endgame, as Joe Russo stated, which says a lot about the challenges Marvel Studios will confront throughout production. It was a headache for the studio to coordinate the performers’ schedules. It allows them to film around other projects.

The Russos said to Deadline that the novels we read as children. The books we fell in love with are the basis of our love for Marvel. Secret Wars is a huge endeavor, greater than Infinity War and Endgame. But it’s also tremendously ambitious. Additionally, those two films were challenging to produce.

The natural conclusion of this MCU storytelling era is Secret Wars. The ideal comic book multiverse plot will encounter the ultimate cinema multiverse. The Secret Wars story seemed like a logical progression for Marvel Studios after the Infinity Saga. Both movies won’t be released for another three years. So, viewers are left with little choice but to wait.

Where To Watch Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars?

It is known that the movie would not be released until late 2025. Marvel has just revealed the logo for it thus far. The Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars will be released in theaters rapidly.