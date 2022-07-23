0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ryan Thomas Gosling, the Canadian actor, is excited to know that he is getting a great new chance to play the character Ken in the Barbie film. The premier of Barbie, by Greta Gerwig, still seems to take one more year to get on track. Though it’s a year away, the Canadian actor is busy attending the press meetings as he is all about to rock in the role of the plastic boy-toy Ken.

Recently, when he was airing ‘The Tonight Show’, Ryan seemed to be eager and happy to discuss his new cast as Ken. During the show, his was brightened up with confidence and his words reflected the same. The actor was thrilled to discuss the heard tale of his new appearance as Ken. He even used the show to deliver his words on how he got the unexpected chance to be Ken.

Ryan had a deep discussion with the host Jimmy Fallon on the show. Ryan said that, some time ago, the director of the Barbie film once met the actor and offered Gosling to play the role of Ken in the movie. The director opened up the script in front of Rayan as he was curious to know the storyline. They sat together for hours and talked about every hook and corner of the story. Finally, Ryan got impressed with the script, and he agreed to cast Ken in Barbie.

Ryan Gosling said that Right after he heard the story, the actor then stepped into his backyard for a walk. There he found a shirtless Ken doll that was lying upside down in the muddy area. He discovered the muddy Ken next to the squished lemon.

Ryan, the future Ken who is getting ready to be into the real Ken took a snap of the muddy Ken, the affecting scene, and shared it with the director, Gerwig. For the shared pic, the actor texted it as a perfect sign from the whole universe.

The actor even texted Gerwig that he will surely be his Ken in the movie. He didn’t think twice about making out such a perfect decision, he added.

The news hit the Internet that the film recently wrapped in a good way. Ryan is still persisting to be in the very same Mattel character, Ken, wherever he moves. It seems he got very much connected with the character, and he really loved to be in that role. Even though he is getting into other roles in the other projects and even promoting his characters, he upholds Ken fiercely against critics.

Gosling opened up his words that he got really surprised by seeing how individuals act to behave as if they are very shocked than they really feel about the actor’s beloved Ken. He even said that those who line up with such an attitude would never be considered ken even for a moment before this.

The actor this time looked outraged and he voiced that they really don’t know who is Ken, and they never played with him before.

Later the conversation with Gosling turned blue and existential. He then said in a very calm way that, no one plays with Ken, and he is an accessory. He is not even tagged under the cool ones to play with.

For Gosling, this is not an unfamiliar moment as he had seen the downfalls of Ken’s plush life.

Later, when he was interviewed with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that life inside plastic is really more challenging than the life which is in the fictional mercenary he plays in ‘The Gray Man, streaming on Netflix.

In another Interview, Ryan made it well clear that Ken holds no job, money, house, or car. He even said that Ken is going through some very interesting stuff”.

This week, Ryan assured Fallon that, the Barbie film is filled with real funs and twists. It’s surely going to be real entertainment for all age groups. The devastating descriptions of Ken seem to be a really promising positive future for the film ‘Barbie’.

The actor seemed to be eloquent about his Ken character. He even pointed out that the details he shared are not the plot info and everything he gave from his side is just the objective facts about the character, Ken. That’s the real life of Ken, Gosling added.

The barbie film is set to launch in theatres on July 21, 2023. It will be sure that until the movie hits theatres, Ryan undoubtedly will continue to wedge his Ken character in every interview he appears in for the foreseeable fruitful future.

Meanwhile, Ryan also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Chris Evans. Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Issa Rae, amongst others.