Shota Aoi Cast As The Silhouetted Man In Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa Anime

By: Tyler James

The spin-off of Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa is to be starred by Shouta Aoi, the Japanese actor, and singer. The officials have announced that the titular role of the Silhouette, Hanzawa-San, would be voiced by the Japanese singer on Tuesday. The showrunners have released a poster depicting the lead role of Shota Aoi in the upcoming sequel. 

Shota Aoi Cast As Silhouetted Man In Detective Conan Anime

Apart from releasing on Japanese television in October 2022, the sequel would be internationally released through the streaming platform Netflix at some point after. It was in 2017, that the Manga began to be released which is based on Mayuko Kanba’s Shogakukan. As of October 2021, the franchise has 6 installations. The series is published under the Shonen Sunday Comic label and serialized in Shonen Sunday S. the Netflix original anime would be published by TMS Entertainment/ Studio 1  in October 2022.

Shota Aoi Cast As Silhouetted Man In Detective Conan Anime

The Japanese manga series, Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa is a spin-off of Gosho Aoyama’s original manga Detective Conan. In the originals, the mystery culprits were the black silhouetted criminals. The story covers the life of the normal people in the Detective Conan universe. 

There is a long list of the crew members that include Akitaro Daichi as the director, Fuu Chisaka as the character designer, Mayumi Nakajima as the art director, Chieko Nakamura as the art supervisor, Ikuyo Fujita as the editor, Yasuyuki Uragami, and Keiko Uragani as the audio directors Hiromi Miyazaki as the color designer, Akemi Sasaki as the photography director, Jun Abe and Seiji Mutou as the music composers. 

The background art would be scored by Studio Cocola whereas the sound effects would be covered by Kaori Yamada. It is reported that Audio Planning U will exclusively undertake the sound production for the upcoming series.

The spin-off of Detective Conan: Case Closed, will be aired in Japan in October 2022 and a worldwide release is expected through the streaming platform Netflix. However, it is gushed that the international release would be processed soon after the Japanese publication.

The first edition of the manga series was released on December 18, 2017, the second on April 11, 2018, the third on October 8, 2018, the fourth on April 10, 2019, the fifth on December 18, 2019, and the sixth on October 18, 2021, and the upcoming seventh edition would be premiered on coming October of the year 2022. 

Only a couple of months to go for the release of the seventh volume of Culprit Hanzawa and the release date is around the corner. 

The anime adaptation of the manga was announced last year, following which in November, Netflix agreed to its streaming in the Festival Japan virtual event. 

Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
