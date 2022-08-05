My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

My Hero Academia Season 6, produced by Bones Animation studio, is one of today’s most popular manga and anime series. The first episode of the anime series aired on April 3rd, 2016, and there have been five seasons and three anime films since then. Here is all our information about My Hero Academia season 6’s official release date. My Hero Academia stands out from other shonen shows even though it is an average manga story because it adds unique twists to the well-loved superhero thread.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release date

It’s too facile to compare My Hero Academia to Hollywood goliaths like the Marvel and DC heroes who dominate the screen. But compared to almost anything created by either of these studios, this anime stands out. It is based on the same-titled manga series by Khei Horikoshi, which is much more soulful and bizarre.

My Hero Academia season 6 is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on October 1st, 2022, as announced at The Hero Fest 2022 event. Crunchyroll will stream two original video anime for the anime series on August 1st, 2022, prior to its October release. Season 6 of My Hero Academia is being created by Studio Bones. It is predicted to have 25 episodes, just like the previous five seasons.

My Hero Academia’s fifth season ended on September 25th, 2021. It was announced at the conclusion of that episode that the show would return for a sixth season. The return of My Hero Academia was announced at the Jump Festa ’22 event, expected to air in the fall of 2022.

This is a bit later than usual, as the five seasons already aired have typically popped up in the spring of each respective year. Although the sixth season of My Hero Academia is slated to premiere this fall, the cover of The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine recently hinted at a more precise release date of October 1st, 2022.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Plot

During the post-credits scene of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, Class 1A was seen gazing out toward a city full of supervillains. We can therefore assume that season six will center on the Paranormal Liberation War, a significant occurrence in their world. With a total of 54 chapters, this arc, which began with chapter 253 and ended with chapter 306, is the longest narrative arc in the manga. Six tankobon volumes altogether contain the collected works that make up the story arc.

Season 6 of My Hero Academia will likely be the series’ grimmest entry. Superspy Hawks and the Safety Commission discover top-secret information about an impending villain attack at the start of the “Paranormal Liberation War” story arc. In response, students from UA High team up with the pro-heroes, and Hawk keeps taking risks to find out more information about the bad dudes.

The heroes eventually plan a successful attack, but Shigaraki changes the tide by emerging in his final form. A lot of characters will end up dying in My Hero Academia season 6 due to the gloominess of this arc, which will only inspire Deku to strengthen his One For All and overthrow Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Cast

In terms of casting, My Hero Academia is still keeping its cast information confidential, though we expect the voice actors from the previous seasons to come back for the sixth season too.

Like every season before it, “My Hero Academia Season 6″ will be centered on the lead character Izuku, who is now a skilled fighter who collaborates with many other heroes. A stroke of luck allows him to inherit power from his favorite hero, All Might, to whom he devotes his days worshiping. Izuku is a learner in a school that evolves future heroes like him and struggles against all odds to uphold All Might’s valor.

Ochako Uraraka is a gifted hero with a romantic interest in Izuku but hasn’t expressed it. In addition to other teammates and acquaintances of Izuku, Tenya Iida and Eijiro Kirishima are some of the other central cast.

Katsuki Bakugou is another hero who grew up with Izuku as his childhood friend turned douchebag before learning to honor and cooperate with him. The young heroes have a variety of intriguing quirks, such as Katsuki’s power to spontaneously flare explosions and Ochako’s skill to touch an item to instantly overturn its gravitational pull on both living and inanimate objects.

Along with the heroes in schooling, the story also focuses on mentors such as All Might, and Eraser Head, who are the personal fave of the students. Hizashi Yamada, also identified as Present Mic, Nezu, or Mr. Principal, and Nemuri Kayama, also identified as Midnight, are other teachers at the school. Of course, “My Hero Academia” also features villains, commanded by the formidable Tomura Shigaraki and prominently in the show along with Dabi, Himiko Toga, and others.

Conclusion

The drama will surely be of a high voltage keeping every scene intriguing. If you are watching the series for the first time, please do not forget to watch all the previous 5 seasons, and then catch the new one. It will really be a superb experience to enjoy the terrific performances of the 6th Season of My Hero Academia.