Who Is Roger E. Mosley? Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, Wife!

Roger E. Mosley was born on December 18, 1938. He was an American (Magnum P.I. ), actor, and film and television veteran. He passed away early Sunday morning.

Roger E. Mosley died on Sunday. He was best known for playing Theodore “TC” Calvin, a helicopter pilot, on the popular 1980s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” His daughter told People that he was best known for his role as “TC” on that show. He was 83.

Mosley was in a car accident last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition. On Saturday, his daughter Ch-a Mosley posted on Facebook that her father had died surrounded by family. Nothing else was known about the crash.

Name Roger E. Mosley Date Of Birth 18 December 1938 Died 7 August 2022 Nationality American Profession American Actor Mother’s Name Eloise Harris

Many of his fans are curious about the funeral and obituary. No information about the funeral has been announced yet. We will inform our readers as soon as we know more. His three children are all still alive.

Our deepest condolences go out to his fans, friends, and family.

Roger E Mosley Wife

Mosley was married to Antoinette Laudermick for almost 60 years, and they had three children together.

On Facebook, Ch-a, Mosley’s daughter, wrote, “I’ll take care of your mother, whom you’ve loved for almost 60 years. You did a good job of raising me, so she is in good hands. Don’t worry.”

Roger E. Mosley Parents

Roger E. Mosley’s mother’s name is Eloise Harris, but no one knows what his father’s name is. He had never met his father. There is no accurate information about his brothers and sisters. He likes to spend time with his parents and is very close to them. His parents have always helped him with his work.

Roger E. Mosley Career

In Terminal Island, Mosley played the role of Monk (1973). Phyllis Davis, Don Marshall, Ena Hartman, and Tom Selleck also appeared in the film. Selleck later starred in the television series Magnum, P.I., which also featured Mosley. In 1974, Mosley founded the Watts Repertory Company.

Mosley’s most famous film role was the lead in Leadbelly, a biopic about the musician that was released in 1976 and directed by Gordon Parks.

In an article in the November 1982 issue of A Magazine, Mosley described this role as his favorite.

From 1980 to 1988, Mosley starred in the television series Magnum, P.I. He had a role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a helicopter pilot who is friends with Tom Selleck and runs his own tourist charter, Island Hoppers. He was the friend of A.J. Cooper, the owner of Montecito, who was a billionaire. He was featured in the fifth season of Las Vegas (Tom Selleck).

Mosley came out of retirement on March 11, 2019, to play Booky, T.C.’s barber, in the Magnum, P.I. reboot episode “A Kiss Before Dying.”

Stephen Hill, who played T.C. in the new series, said, “It’s a real honor to welcome back an original Magnum, P.I. cast member, especially one who played T.C. with such thoughtfulness and dignity.”

