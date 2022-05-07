Fans and lovers of Justin Hartley are looking forward to the release of The Senior Year, which has quickly risen to the top of the year’s most anticipated films list.

This year’s Senior Year film will be released on the OTT platform on May 13, 2022, much to the delight of fans.

Netflix’s OTT Release Date For Senior Year

As of now, Netflix is the most extensively used online platform for releasing the vast majority of new movies, surpassing even iTunes.

Netflix has afterall released the trailer of Senior Year on April 11,2022. The trailer is itself making the audience wait for the release to watch what happens when Stephanie Conway got up from coma after 20 long years.

Quick Facts:

Alex Hardcastle is the director of Senior Year.

This film stars Rebel Wilson and Justin Hartley, among others.

Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, and Zoe Chao can be seen in the cast.

The OTT release date for Senior Year is May 13, 2022.

When Does Senior Year Premiere On Netflix Take Place?

People are now ready to watch the Senior Year online since the trailer for the Senior Year, which they find more enticing, has made them more interested.

As a result, the Senior Year is more thrilling than ever before, and the release date of the Senior Year is eagerly awaited by everyone who participates.

According to the original release date, The Senior Year would be released on May 13, 2022, and available on PlayStation 4.

Because of the increased desire from fans and followers, The Senior Year will be available on Netflix, the most popular online streaming service available today, beginning on May 13, 2022, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The old film’s cast has been announced.

The Following Is A List Of The Film’s Cast Members:

Wilson, the disobedient one,

Justin Hartley is a writer and a musician.

Sam Richardson

Zoe Chao

Mary Holland is a well-known actress.

Where Can You Find Streaming Options For Senior Year?

Many of his fans and followers have shown interest in seeing it in anticipation of Justin Hartley’s upcoming film, The Senior Year, which was initially slated to be released on May 13, 2022.

READ MORE:

Fans will be able to view and enjoy The Senior Year exclusively on the well-known OTT Platform, as movies are increasingly being published online in today’s world of digital distribution. The Senior Year is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Senior Year Release Date:

The Senior Year is all set to get released on May 13, 2022, and make the fans know all details on what happened in the whole movie.

The Senior Year is a Netflix original film starring Rebel Wilson and Justin Hartley.

There is a diverse range of exciting personalities to meet when you watch the movie with your family and friends, as you can see by looking at the cast list for the film. Many of these Binge watchers had Senior Year high on their list of series to watch to catch up.