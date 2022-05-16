Hayden Panettiere To Reprise ‘Scream 4’ Character Kirby In Upcoming ‘Scream’ Sequel

In addition to her roles in the critically acclaimed television series “Heroes” (NBC) and “Nashville” (ABC), Hayden Panettiere has also appeared in films such as “Custody,” “The Forger,” and “Remember the Titans,” were the ones in which she shared the screen with Josh Hutcherson, Viola Davis, and Denzel Washington, respectively.

Hayden Panettiere Will Play Kirby In ‘Scream 5’

After the most recent series of murders committed by Ghostface, Sam, Mindy, Chad, and Tara (played by Barrera, Brown, Gooding, and Ortega, respectively) decide to go on with their lives and leave Woodsboro. Production on the sequel, which Radio Silence will again helm, is scheduled to get underway this summer.

The screenplay for the movie was written by Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment. The movie is being produced by James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak, directors and film producers.

Hayden Panettiere, now 32 years old, will play the lead role in the upcoming installment of the Scream franchise filmed in Woodsboro, California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will return to the part of Kirby Reed, which she played in the horror film that was released in 2011, and she will make an appearance in the upcoming sixth sequel.

The Scream franchise, owned by Spyglass Media and produced by Paramount Pictures, centers on an unidentified murderer who goes by the name Ghostface. Kirby initially gave the impression of being a typical teenage sidekick to Jill Roberts, who Emma Roberts portrayed.

Alongside Anna Paquin, Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, and Rory Culkin, the 2011 picture also featured performances from actresses such as Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell. The upcoming sequel will feature the return of Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, and production on the picture is scheduled to get underway this summer. On the other hand, Neve might not reprise her role as the illustrious Sidney Prescott in the upcoming season.

This is according to THR, which quotes the producers. Since its premiere in January, the fifth installment in the film series with the same title, Scream, has amassed more than $81 million in revenue in the United States and more than $140 million internationally.

In the past, Hayden has expressed that she was “thrilled” and “couldn’t have imagined” being on television with the likes of Neve in the legendary series. She added that she “couldn’t have anticipated” being in the classic series.

In 2022, the legacy sequel Scream, which helped revitalize the series on the big screen, provided evidence that Kirby was still alive and doing well.

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson were responsible for writing and directing the first version of Scream, which was released in 1996. The second installment of the Scream franchise was released in 1997, and both of the original cast members returned for it. In the year 2000, he made his comeback to the Scream franchise to helm Scream 3, which this time around was written by Ehren Kruger.

In 2011, the two worked together again on the film Scream 4, Wes Craven’s last project written and directed by Kevin Williamson. Scream was adapted into a television series broadcast on MTV and VH1 from 2015 until 2019; however, the film franchise would not return to theaters for another decade.

The evil character that Robert Englund created for Freddy Krueger is finally revealed in stranger things. Craven, who passed away in 2015, was remembered fondly in the following installment. All three of Gillett, Vanderbilt, and Busick will be appearing in Scream 6 once again.

