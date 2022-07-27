0 SHARES Share Tweet

Selena Gomez looked drop-dead gorgeous in a glamorous Versace custom gown on the charismatic singer’s 30th birthday on July, 22. The Stars Dance singer shared her own snaps wearing the nude pink flowing gown that touched the floor, looking stunning all over again. Stepping into her 30s, Gomez still remains as Gianna in Barney and Friends for her buffs.

Selena Gomez Looks Gorgeous In A Sheer Pink Gown

Selena Gomez revealed her extra appealing gorgeous look at her birthday bash, which she enjoyed to the fullest by partying with her friends. The Spring Breaking star with her jaw-dropping figure mesmerized the party attendees and stole their eyeballs until they left the lavish shindig.

The dress looked plain and elegant till the torso with ornate tassels from above the knees. The layers of sheer had a ruching design with an opening above her knees.

The Only Murderers In The Building star topped her look with a hooped earring exclusively from Briony Raymond and rocked in her Aquazurra heeled sandals. The fashion diva completed her look with nude makeup, matching with her magnificent gown, and looked breathtaking in her sleek ponytail.

The hatmaker’s slew of pictures is ruling over social media in which the singer was clicked laughing with her buddies. Another photo highlighted her full-length appearance wearing that commendable piece of Versace outfit, which grabbed the spotlight throughout the night.

In the dress lined with features, the Wizards of the Waverly Place star looked overjoyed in each of the snaps that were seen on the internet, socializing with others.

A Twitter user came with a comment with which the majority of others agreed that said that 30 has never been that fascinating.

No wonder the custom piece had made her beauty peak to the sky, how else would it turn out!

Another Twitter holder tweeted about the Love You Like A Love Song singer saying that she was beyond gorgeous and that they cannot handle it anymore.

There were a bevy of comments followed by her awe-inspiring post, as one even said that she must have done something not right if she was not spotted wearing a Versace masterpiece on her 30th birthday.

Comments floated one after the other with another die-hard fan saying that the dress fits like a glove on her, so perfect and neat.

One comment led to another comment and one of the other Twitter users said that she was looking extremely beautiful and pretty in the Versace look, more than the dope appearance she often flaunts.

According to her fans, the mogul has gone to another level with her recent stupendous look, which is not at all a new idea, for anyone who has seen her pictures. At a glance, the pictures even looked like that of the clicks from a fashion parade like a Met Gala.

The sensational singer is storming the internet with her spectacular appearance on the weekend where she enjoyed the night with her BFF, Taylor Swift, and other friends and of course family.

On Monday, 25 July, the Ice Cream singer took to her Instagram a B &W snap in which the baron was immersed in her laughter.

Gomez penned a large paragraph under her post that reflected on her 20s journey which was filled with a cluster of emotions that will be impossible for her to leave behind.

In a tone of gratitude, mentioning even the bad moments of her days or even years, the actress put the light on the bitter fact that she shouldn’t have been her current self, if it wasn’t for the experiences she had, for it was those tiny beautiful moments that shaped her into Selena Gomez of today. She accepted that as a person she was currently in the stage of learning, however, she declared that she was completely aware of what she wanted and what actually will matter.

Must Read:

Keeping an eye on the best people of her life, she wrote that she was going forward and would love to continue moving, by receiving the lessons one day at a time, until she becomes confident of the version she evolves herself into, to present before others and Gomez herself.

The delightful singer concluded her caption after writing about her current happiness as she has been celebrating for a couple of days ever since she hit her 30 and sarcastically said that for the very reason she was falling in love with her 30s. Thanking her loved ones and inviting her fans and followers to another decade, Gomez put a full stop to her lengthier wording.