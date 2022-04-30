There is a lot to mention about Larsa Pippen. She is an American reality TV star who has been in the position to develop a huge amount of name and fame for herself.

Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth, Age, And Dating History

She is also known to be the ex-wife of the former professional basketball player and NBA champion for approximately six times, Scottie Pippen.

She is one of the most talked-about NBA wives. She is the perfect source of gossip in the television and sports industry for the time being.

She is gorgeous and bold enough to stay headstrong across various issues that end up becoming controversial.

Full Name Larsa Pippen Age 47 Date OF birth july 5 1974 Net worth 20 million dollars Height 5 feet and 7 inches Weight 50 kgs

Larsa Pippen Early Life

Larsa was born in the year 1974 on July 5. She was born in Florida. She is 47 years old as of now. The details concerning her parents and siblings are technically not known.

After completing her high school education, she was an academic student who went ahead to graduate from the University of Illinois.

She was also headstrong about becoming an actress and captured every first opportunity she got to become one.

That is why she joined the Piven theatre workshop for the purpose of studying acting. She then started participating in theatrical performances.

Larsa Pippen Career

After having already begun her career as a theatre artist, she was soon approached for television reality shows.

She first appeared in the reality show titled “The Real Housewives of the Miami”. She played the role of the main character in this show for the time being.

She received a huge round of applause for her outstanding performance.

She even appeared as a guest in the famous show Keeping up with the Kardashians. She also started her jewelry brand with the name Larsa Marie.

She has got herself a different website, “Life with Larsa”. This is a kind of blog that she uses to upload fashion and beauty content that improves the lifestyle of the people.

Larsa Pippen Net worth

She has been able to earn a huge amount of money. She is approximately around 20 million dollars.

She has been endorsing various brands and investing her money in many start-ups to gain an investment out of the same. She even acts as an editor in various types of magazines.

Larsa Pippen Relationship

She was married to Scottie in the year 1997 on July 20. They both tied knots there and were later on blessed with four children named Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

They initially lived a very happy and sorted life. However, there were many rumors that Larsa was turning disloyal towards her husband.

She was also found hanging out with Future, ignoring her husband and the family. The couple filed for divorce in the year 2021.

Larsa Pippen Height And Weight And Summing up

Her height is 5 feet and 7 inches, and her weight is 50 kgs. She is a wonderful personality who has achieved new heights in her life in the shortest period.

She is a wonderful actress who has been signed for many upcoming projects. It is expected that she will be entering Hollywood anytime soon.