Cristiano Ronaldo & GF Georgina Rodriguez’s Romantic Boat Ride After Death Of Son!!

A tender moment was shared by Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodrguez while they were on a boat together one month after the death of their child. The legendary football player from Portugal, who was 37 years old, was shown in the photograph, which was published on May 11, without his shirt on and smiled in front of a stunning background.

Celebrity Couple Go On A Romantic Boat Ride After Son’s Death

Georgina, 27 years old, put her hand on his arm and rested her palm on his shoulder as she leaned in closer for the photograph. The caption consisted of nothing more than a smiley face superimposed over a heart symbolizing love.

Even though Georgina was expecting twins, only their daughter made it through delivery and subsequent medical treatment in April. On April 18, Ronaldo informed the entire world about the devastating news. The parents wrote a letter to their family and friends in which they expressed their sorrow and relayed the information that their newborn boy had passed away. The letter began, “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to tell you that our baby son has gone.”

It is the most painful pain that a parent is ever likely to experience. They also stated that “our baby daughter’s birth is the only thing that gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness.”

We want to take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for all of the support and attention that they have given to both ourselves and our loved ones. Because every one of us is experiencing profound sorrow due to this loss, we would be grateful if you could provide us with some privacy during this challenging time.

You, our little boy, are an angel sent to guard us. The pair scrawled the words “We’ll always adore you” at the bottom of the touching message when they had finished writing it.

The couple announced on May 7 that they had chosen the name Bella Esmeralda for their daughter while she was still living. The sweet little child could be seen flashing her toothy grin in the images uploaded to social media and shared with the world. She was tucked into a warm blanket, and cute stuffed animals were positioned around her.

As a result of the passing of Ronaldo’s son on April 19, he decided to sit out the match between Manchester United and Liverpool that was scheduled to take place on that day. Despite this, both groups paid tribute to him by performing their versions of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

A moment of honor was held in the seventh minute of the game as a gesture to Cristiano, who wore a jersey with the number 7 on it. On April 23, when the excellent soccer star reached the milestone of scoring his 100th goal in his career, he paid tribute to his late infant son by devoting the dream to him.

After being met with a round of applause from the audience in the form of standing ovations, he was left unable to utter a single word.

