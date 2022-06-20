0 SHARES Share Tweet

Her father, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, was a fantastic man, and she remembers him every Father’s Day.

Father’s Day Tribute To Late Dad Robert

That particular day brought back many fond memories of her supportive, affectionate father, which prompted her to share a photo of them on Instagram.

Esophageal cancer claimed his life at the age of 59 in 2003. Kris Jenner, the mother of Kourtney Kardashian, was Robert’s wife from 1978 to 1991. He was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner, a two-time Olympic gold winner, before tying the knot with Kris. Sunday’s Instagram post from Kourtney didn’t even mention Caitlyn.

Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian was heartbroken about the loss of her father, Robert, and she did an admirable thing by sharing seven Instagram stories about her early memories with Robert.

On his 78th birthday, on February 22nd, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian, the lovely young half-American lady, posted another amazing moment with her father. ‘My Guardian Angel,’ she captioned the photo she shared on Instagram. This shows how well they formed a strong father-daughter relationship.

All of Kourtney’s loved ones attended the grand opening of UCLA’s Robert G. Kardashian Center for the treatment of Esophageal Health with much joy and pride. Her guardian angel, Robert, was well-known as one of the greatest attorneys on NFL star OJ Simpson’s squad.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, was conspicuously absent from the interview. He’s the one with whom she shares custody of Reign, Penelope, and Mason, their seven-year-old sons, as well as their nine-year-old daughter.

His parents died between 2013 and 2014, and Scott Disick has been to rehab at least five times. In fact, he was hospitalized several times while they were seeing each other. Hospitalization was necessitated by the effects of alcoholic toxicity.

Kourtney’s former neighbor and now husband Travis Barker celebrated Father’s Day by taking his 16-year-old daughter Alabama out for a smoothie.

The 46-year-old Grammy winner is back on the road, and he couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel of his new Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Mr. Dan Hogan, an ever-smart mechanic, spent two months giving the Blazer a new lease on life.

His stepdaughter Alabama Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and his 18-year-old son Landon were in recent photos that Travis uploaded on social media, and the pleased papa took advantage of the opportunity. Shanna Moakler, Miss USA 1995, was married to him for a short time in 2008 until they broke up.

Travis Barker was never shy about posting a photo of his parents, Randy and Gloria, to Instagram whenever he got the chance. At the age of 14, Baker lost both of his parents.

At the Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer’s wedding on May 15, a white-haired mechanic was one of the few attendees.

Daring Foods, where Ross Mackay and Eliott Kessas launched the company in 2018, now has this pair functioning as compensated partners.

