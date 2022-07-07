0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sarah Levy, a Canadian actress who was born on September 10 in 1986, is best known for playing Twyla Sands in Schitt’s Creek. Sarah completed her studies at Dalhousie University while attending Branksome Hall. Her mother is a Protestant, and her father is a Jew.

Actress Sarah Levy Welcomes First Baby With Her Husband

Sarah Levy is the younger sister of actor Dan Levy and the daughter of actors Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine. In the movie Larry Crowne, Levy played one of his first parts.

She also had a small role in the sequel to Adam Shankman’s Cheaper by the Dozen, which starred her father. She co-starred alongside her father and brother as Twyla Sands on Schitt’s Creek, which is one of her most well-known roles.

She portrayed a waitress at the Café Tropical in the community.

Marvel cinematic universe is among the films that Hong Kong actor, director, and producer Graham Outerbridge is most well-known for in 2013. Graham Outerbridge was born on August 10, 1982, and he is a native of Hong Kong. Graham Outerbridge is currently 39 years old.

About Sarah And Graham’s Relationship

After being married to actor and producer Outerbridge in October of last year, Levy announced the pregnancy in less than a year. 2018 was the couple’s beginning of their relationship. Outerbridge posted on Instagram to praise his ladylove’s performance as Schitt’s Creek came to an end in April 2020.

Sarah Levy Shared A Sunny Picture Of Her Expanding Pregnancy

The 35-year-old actress originally revealed in May that she was pregnant by posting a summery photo of her expanding baby bump on her Instagram handle and also wrote the caption in which she expressed that “Please give us all of the spicy sauce and salt & vinegar chips that you have.”

At the time, Levy wrote. In the picture, a pregnant Levy was sporting a hat, a pair of striped shorts, and an open linen blouse. And she is looking stunning and her baby bump is clearly visible.

The comedy character Levy, who acted as a waitress in the Twyla Sands, received a lot of support from her former co-stars after announcing the pregnancy. All of her friends start teasing her by saying we will send you all the dressed potato chips from different countries. Also, express their happiness about Sarah’s pregnancy.

About The Announcement About Their First Child

Levy posted a cute photo of her hand next to the newborn’s little foot along with the caption that says that the child decided to make an early arrival but they are so thrilled about the sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world.

The couple’s first child, a son called James Eugene Outerbridge, was welcomed on Tuesday that is 5th of July, according to Levy, who shared the news on Instagram. She is not able to handle her happiness and just wants to live in these moments.

Numerous positive remarks from followers and other celebrities, such as Katie Couric, Tony Hale from Veep, and many others, greeted Levy’s tweet. By giving her kid her father’s first name as his middle name, Levy appears to have paid tribute to her father and fellow Schitt’s Creek actor, Eugene Levy.

