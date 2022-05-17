Schitt’s Creek Star Sarah Levy And Graham Outerbridge Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Sarah Levy, who portrayed Twyla Sands on the show, confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram Monday. She and her husband Graham Outerbridge are expecting their first child together.

Her baby bulge was clearly visible in a snapshot of the 35-year-old actress posing in striped shorts, an open linen shirt, and a fedora.

She said on Instagram, tagging Outerbridge, “We’ll take all the salt and vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thank you!”

“REMEMBER HOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?!” said Annie Murphy, a co-star on Schitt’s Creek, in the comments section.

Then she shared yet another on her Instagram Story.

The actress took a picture of a pint of Everything Bagel ice cream that had a spoon stuck in it for publicity purposes.

She described the flavor as “strange and oddly seductive,” adding, “My tastebuds are bewildered but not upset?”

As soon as the news broke, people took to social media to express their excitement.

Last year, Dan Levy, the actress’s brother and former co-star on Schitt’s Creek, announced the couple’s nuptials on Instagram, sharing a snapshot of the pair partying it up after the ceremony.

“My sister got married this weekend,” Dan said in the post’s description.

In October 2021, Sarah, who played Twyla on Schitt’s Creek, wed Graham.

They shared their wedding day images on social media to announce their marriage.

On the day of their wedding, the couple appeared to be having a wonderful time in a slide she posted on social media.

The Larry Crowne actress placed a hand on the side of her husband’s face while dressed in her wedding gown.

After he posted a picture of the two of them on a beach in Bermuda in 2018 they’ve been romantically linked ever since.

After the conclusion of Schitt’s Creek, Outerbridge, who produced and appeared in films including Distancing Socially and Natural Disasters, praised Sarah’s acting abilities in an April 2020 post.

He said, “I’ll finally enjoy a baby! I’ll finally like a baby!”

Since at least 2018, Sarah and Outerbridge have been dating. In 2018, the producer posted a picture of the two on Instagram from their vacation in Bermuda. An event in Lake Placid, New York, produced a photo of the couple, which the actress then shared on her social media accounts.

Sarah has received a lot of social media love from Outerbridge. His praise for his wife’s role on Schitt’s Creek continued long after the show’s final episode aired in April 2020 after six seasons.

