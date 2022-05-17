Katie Maloney does not want to listen to rumors about her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

“There were a lot of rumors and speculations circulating. According to a May 16 episode of Kamie Crawford’s Relationshipsh*t podcast, Maloney, 35, filed for divorce from her husband on May 16. We kept it just between us and a few close friends and family members who needed to know, and we kept it private before making anything public. Eventually, however, the information became public. “As expected, we then turned to Instagram.

After She Filed For Divorce From Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney “Tried To Bend The Story To Her Will.”

At first, she tried to keep her breakup with Schwartz, 39, a secret, but she became overly concerned when she heard rumors about the status of their relationship.

“When the rumors started circulating, I felt incredibly uncomfortable and very worried,” says the former SUR waitress. I get irritated when people speak on my behalf and make claims that aren’t necessarily true. I’m not a fan of that. It was necessary for the story to be handled by us.

Tom and I have decided to separate after 12 years of marriage,” the Ohio native said in a statement. “There is no hatred or animosity toward this finale, and there are no sides to choose. We cherish our friendship because of the respect and appreciation we have for each other. Following her breakup with ex Randall Emmett, Maloney’s opposite number LaLa Kent said in an interview with Us Weekly in April that “Katie and I are in the hunt together.” But Maloney doesn’t think she’ll be ready for a new meaningful relationship “anytime soon.”

“Questions about dating scare me… I mean, I wouldn’t say no if there was a kiss,” she told Us at the time. “I’m willing to be transparent because I think it can be good for health or ego… As long as it doesn’t lead to anything serious, I don’t see a problem with going out with someone or just flirting with someone.”

Raquel Leviss, another Bravo celebrity, was recently linked to the Minnesota man after they were allegedly seen “holding hands in a naughty way and having an affair” during Coachella in April, but those allegations were immediately denied. He tweeted, “Guys, sorry to say, but I wasn’t at Coachella.

