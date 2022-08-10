Roquan Smith Net Worth, Bio, Wife, Dating, Awards!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Roquan Smith was born on May 27, 1997, in the United States. He is a well-known football player. As a member of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2017, he was a linebacker who won the SEC Championship Game and played in the CFP National Championship Game. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year that season. The Chicago Bears selected him eighth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Astrologers say Roquan Smith’s sun sign is Gemini.

Roquan Smith Net Worth

He is a well-known and wealthy football player. Based on what we have learned, Smith’s total net worth will be around $12 million in 2022.

But Roquan Smith’s net worth will be around $8 million, according to many predictions.

Before you make any guesses about Roquan Smith’s net worth, we would like to point out that no one on the Internet, not even the character himself, knows the true answer to this question.

On the other hand, many websites say that Roquan Smith’s net worth is between $1.5 and $5 million. But our database does not have the real amount of Roquan Smith’s net worth.

Roquan Smith’s net worth could be more than $12 million if we consider his other income.

Name Roquan Smith Born On May 27, 1997 Age 25 years Old Net Worth $12 million in 2022 Zodiac Sign Gemini Birth Date April 8, 1997 Profession Football player

Roquan Smith’s Annual Salary

We thought that Roquan Smith earns $4 million every year. You may wonder how Roquan Smith can earn $4 million in a year.

Most people who ask about Roquan Smith want to know how much money he can earn in a year. We all know that Roquan Smith’s income report is not available to the public. He is a famous football linebacker who has earned $4 million in a single year.

Roquqn Smith dating

Roquan Smith does not talk about himself or his love life. Check back often as we will keep adding new information about relationships to this page. Let’s take a look at Roquan Smith’s ex-girlfriends and affairs from the past. Roquan Smith would rather not talk about his marriage and divorce.

When a person dates, he actively looks for romantic relationships with different people. When two unmarried celebrities are seen together in public, they are often said to be “dating”. This means they have been seen together in public, but it is not clear if they are just friends, trying out a more intimate relationship, or dating.

Roquqn Smith College

Smith played football in college at the University of Georgia, where he was coached by Mark Richt and Kirby Smart. In 2015, Smith was a freshman at Georgia. He appeared in 12 games on the field and had 20 tackles. As a sophomore in 2016, he appeared in 13 games, starting 10 of them. He also tallied 95 tackles.

The Associated Press named Smith the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Valuable Player of the SEC Championship Game.

He also made history as the first Georgia Bulldog to win the Butkus Award. Smith decided not to return to college for another year and instead declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Roquan Smith Zodiac Sign

The zodiac sign Roquan Smith was born under is Gemini. Geminis love to crush and fall in love, but when love gets too complicated, they are known to be fickle and awkward. Their ability to pay attention can be short. Most people think that Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius are the signs that get along best with Gemini. Most people think that Virgo and Pisces are the signs that are least compatible with Gemini. Mercury is also the planet that rules Roquan Smith’s sign.

Roquan Smith Awards

2017 All-American award won by all.

Butkus Award in 2017

2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2017 All-SEC First Team

2017 SEC Champion

MVP of the 2017 SEC Championship Game

2018 PWFA All-Rookie Team

2019 Brian Piccolo Award

