Lamont Dozier, the prodigious songwriter, and composer amongst the Holland-Dozier-Holland partnership that helped Motown Records prosper died on August 8, 2022, at his home near Scottsdale. He shall be missed! He was 81. Mr. Dozier created songs for hundreds of musical artists in cooperation with the Holland brothers, Brian and Eddie, even though the trio worked most frequently with Martha and the Vandellas, the Four Tops, and notably the Supremes. Between 1963 and 1972, the Holland-Dozier-Holland combo produced more than 80 singles that peaked in the Top 40 of the pop or R&B charts, including 15 top hits.

Lamont Dozier Biography

Lamont Herbert Dozier was born on June 16, 1941, in Detroit, the oldest of five children of Willie Lee and Ethel Jeannette (Waters) Dozier. He was named after Lamont Cranston, the principal protagonist in the radio serial “The Shadow.” His mother raised the family primarily by working as a cook and housekeeper; his father worked at a gas station but had difficulty retaining a job, possibly due to persistent back discomfort caused by a World War II injury.

Mr. Dozier was five years old when his father took him to a show, including Count Basie, Nat King Cole, and Ella Fitzgerald. While the music enthralled the young child, he was equally moved by the audience’s ecstasy and decided to help people feel the same way; thus marking the inception of his music career!

Lamont Dozier Career

As a high school student, Mr. Dozier created “the Romeos,” an interracial doo-wop group, writing songs and tearing up shopping bags for paper for the lyrics. Atco Records, a division of Atlantic, issued the Romeos’ song “Fine Fine Baby” in 1957, and Mr. Dozier, then 16 years old, dropped out of high school in anticipation of success. However, when Atlantic’s Jerry Wexler sought a second single, Mr. Dozier burned his bridges, declaring that the group would only record a full-length album. Eventually, the Romeos were removed from the label.

Mr. Dozier auditioned for Anna Records, a new label created by Billy Davis and the sister’s Anna and Gwen Gordy when the Romeos disbanded; he was placed in a group dubbed the Voice Masters and recruited as a custodian. He released his debut solo song, “Let’s Talk It Over,” in 1961 as Lamont Anthony.

Following the closure of Anna Records in 1961, Mr. Dozier heard back from Berry Gordy Jr., Anna and Gwen’s brother, proposing a job for him as a songwriter in his record moniker, Motown, with a remuneration of $25 per week as an advance against royalties. Brian Holland, a budding songwriter, and Lamont Dozier started working together. Soon, Brian’s older brother Eddie, a lyricist by trade, joined them, and the three started writing tunes.

Sadly, a disagreement over money and ownership caused Mr. Dozier and the Holland brothers to leave Motown in 1967, at the height of their glory. They soon launched their labels, Invictus and Hot Wax, and their biggest hit was Freda Payne’s “Band of Gold,” a Top 10 smash in 1970. Over the years, Mr. Dozier put out a dozen solo recordings, but he never became a well-known vocalist.

Mr. Dozier had more success teaming up with other musicians in the 80s, composing songs with Eric Clapton, Simply Red leader Mick Hucknall, and Phil Collins, who reached Top #1 with the Dozier-Collins collab song “Two Hearts” in 1989.

Cause Of Death Of Lamont Dozier

Lamont Dozier, 81, passed away on August 8, 2022. According to the reports, he passed away due to a medical illness. The actual reason is yet to be revealed.

Lamont Dozier Net Worth

Dozier’s net worth was estimated to be $15 million at the time of his death. Given his never-ending musical efforts, it’s hardly surprising that he’s a millionaire. Mr. Dozier passed on his hard-earned knowledge to emerging songwriters while functioning as chairman of the National Academy of Songwriters board and as an artist-in-residence lecturer at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music. Mr. Dozier made approximately $4 million each year from his work as a professor and other endeavors.

Lamont Dozier Personal Life

Lamont had three marriages. Following the dissolution of his marriages to Ann Brown and Daphne Dumas, Mr. Dozier found love with Barbara Ulman. In 1980, the couple was married. Three bright kids were born of wedlock as they all followed in their father’s footsteps. Beau Dozier (son) is a record producer and composer. Paris Ray Dozier, a different child, is also a composer.