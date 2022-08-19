Roger Federer Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Roger Federer, a Swiss tennis legend, is beloved by the public both on and off the court. The fans appreciate his humbleness and the finesse with which he plays on the court.

With 20 Grand Slam and 103 career ATP titles, the Swiss player has proven his power and control on the court.

Roger Federer Net Worth, Career, Early Life

He established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003 to offer educational opportunities to underprivileged children in Africa and Switzerland.

Along with Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, and Michael Schumacher, Roger is a member of the highly elite billion-dollar athlete club.

Roger Federer Net Worth

With a $550 million net worth, Federer has emerged as one of the highest-paid athletes.

In addition to his tournament winnings, Roger has made over $1 billion in endorsement from collaborations with brands like Credit Suisse, Rolex, and Mercedes Benz.

Federer made an estimated $71.5 million between June 2016 and June 2017, $65 million of which came from sponsorships. Additionally, in 2018, Roger signed a $300 million, ten-year deal with Japanese clothing company Uniqlo.

Roger Federer Early Life

In Basel, Switzerland, on August 8, 1981, Robert and Lynette Federer welcomed their son, Roger. He shared his childhood with his only sibling, older sister Diana Federer, and he started playing tennis with his parents and Diana when he was very young, exhibiting his talent for the game right away.

Federer was required to serve as a Swiss citizen in the Swiss Armed Forces, like all other male citizens. Nevertheless, he was declared “unsuitable” in 2003, so his military obligation was not enforced. Instead, he carried out his duty by serving in the civil protection force.

Date Of Birth 8 August 1981 Age 41 years Profession Professional Tennis Player Height 6 ft 1 in(1.85 m) Weight 85 kg Nationality Swiss, South African Net Worth $550 million

Roger Federer Career

Roger enrolled in the Basel junior tennis program when he was eight. When he was ten, he met Australian tennis player Peter Carter, who recognized the youngster’s potential.

For the following four years, Federer and Carter worked out together before, at the age of 13, Roger consented to go to Switzerland’s national tennis sports complex. Until a new facility opened closer to Federer’s home in Biel, he spent three years working there.

Federer quickly climbed the world’s top junior rankings under the guidance of Peter Carter, one of the trainers at the new training facility. Roger achieved the top ITF player ranking while still a novice by attempting to win the Wimbledon junior singles and doubles titles.

Roger made it to the Vienna competition’s semifinals not long after turning pro in 1999. Roger joined the top 100 players in the ATP after a few more notable victories made him the top-ranked player by age. Roger participated in the 2000 Olympics for Switzerland.

He didn’t take home any medals, but he shocked many by making it to the semifinals. Roger’s potential blossomed in 2001 when he earned his first ATP singles championship. Then, he and his fellow Swiss teammates won the Davis Cup by defeating the Americans.

Andy Murray defeated Roger in the singles final of the London 2012 Olympic Games, costing Roger his first medal. Federer’s standings dropped in 2013 due to his back injury and subsequent recovery difficulties.

However, he regained some strength and went on to defeat Richard Gasquet to win the Davis Cup in Switzerland. In the 2014 Wimbledon final, he fell to Novak Djokovic.

In December 2016, he announced he would start the ATP World Tour season with new coaching staff. He competed in the 2016 Australian Open but lost to Djokovic in four sets. Then, he hurt his knee and underwent surgery to mend torn ligaments.

Due to his ongoing recovery from yet another knee injury, Roger missed the Rio Olympics in 2018. At the 2020 Australian Open, where he lost to Djokovic in the semifinals, Roger started his 2020 campaign. Unfortunately, he also suffered a second knee injury.

2020, a season significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, was the only ATP Tour season that Federer participated in. The following year, 2021, he made only five appearances before having his right knee repaired a third time.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will return to competitive play at the Swiss Indoors, beginning on October 21, according to Federer’s agent, Tony Godsick.

Roger Federer Personal Life

Federer wed Miroslava Vavrinec (now Federer), a Women’s Tennis Association member, in April 2009 at the Wenkenhof Villa outside of Basel, Switzerland. While playing for Team Switzerland in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, they met.

Roger is a philanthropist in addition to his remarkable tennis career. To aid underprivileged children and expand their access to education and sport, Roger founded the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003.

Federer has long supported the South Africa-Swiss charity IMBEWU, which shares similar objectives with his foundation and concentrates on raising the social and health awareness of underprivileged youth.

