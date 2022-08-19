Michelle Obama Net Worth: Age, Bio, Career & Personal Life!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Michelle Obama is the wife of President Barack Obama of the United States and the first African-American to hold that position. The 44th First Lady is the third to have an advanced degree.

As a career, she works as an attorney. She is admired as an intelligent, self-sufficient woman worldwide, not only in the United States.

Michelle Obama Net Worth: How Rich Is She Now?

She showed academic promise and was placed in an advanced class by sixth grade at Bryn Mawr Elementary School. After finishing college, she enrolled at Harvard Law School and earned her JD degree in 1988.

She worked at the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau, where she helped low-income people with their housing problems. She joined the Chicago office of Sidley Austin as an associate and mainly worked on marketing and IP cases.

Michelle Obama’s Bio

Michelle Obama, née Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, was born in Chicago on January 17, 1964. she is 58 years old. Michelle’s upbringing was mainly in the South Shore area.

Her father’s MS exacerbated her emotional struggles, so she focused relentlessly on her studies. She graduated from Whitney Young High as the class valedictorian in 1981.

At Princeton University, she concentrated on both sociology and African-American studies. As a student at Princeton, she was an active member of The Third World Center, a cultural and intellectual group that provided support to students from underrepresented groups.

Michelle received her law degree from Harvard University’s law school in 1988. She used her legal training from Harvard to assist low-income locals with their housing concerns. Michelle Obama is the third First Lady to have a graduate degree.

Career Beginnings

In 1993, she was elected executive director of the Chicago Office of Public Allies. She stayed there for almost four years, helping and inspiring young people to tackle social issues by volunteering with or working for non-profits and government agencies.

In 2002, she was promoted to executive director for community affairs at the University of Chicago Hospitals; by 2005, she had been promoted to vice president for community and external affairs.

She had already married presidential contender Barack Obama at this time, so she gave up a lucrative career to help with his campaign.

Barack and Michelle Obama were sworn in as president and first lady of the United States in January 2009. During her first few months as First Lady, she volunteered at soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

Initially launched in 2014, the “Reach Higher” initiative aims to inspire American high school students to pursue college degrees. The industry encourages kids to pursue postsecondary education by highlighting the benefits of a college education.

Net Worth And Earnings

Michelle Obama is a former first lady of the United States of America, an attorney, and an author. As of this writing, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have a combined net worth of $70 million.

Michelle Obama has published over nine books, all of which have been bestsellers, and she receives annual royalties from them. Author royalty payments to former first lady Michelle Obama totaled over $15 million last year. More than $40 million in royalties have been paid to Michelle Obama throughout her career.

She has 14 houses, six automobiles, and three boats. Michelle Obama also has approximately $22 million in cash and other liquid assets. Michelle Obama’s financial portfolio is worth $20 million and includes 15 different businesses.

Personal Life/Relationships

Obama’s wife Michelle and her husband Barack were married on October 3, 1992. Michelle used in vitro fertilization to create their daughter Malia Ann in 1998 after suffering a miscarriage.

Their daughter, Sasha, was born in 2001, thanks to in vitro fertilization. The Obamas uprooted their lives and moved to the nation’s capital when Barack was elected president, where their two children started attending Sidwell Friends.

Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, is well-known for moving in with the family to the White House to help with child care.

In February of 2017, the Obamas received a $65 million advance for the rights to their autobiographies (three books total). Seven hundred fifty thousand copies of her 2018 book “Becoming” were sold on the first day. By the time this was written, over 10 million copies of the book had already been sold.

Assets

After leaving office, Barack Obama and Michelle rented a home in Washington, DC, so their daughter could finish high school. In June 2017, they spent $8.1 million to buy the 8,200-square-foot office building.

In August 2019, the Obamas allegedly entered escrow on a $14.9 million property on Martha’s Vineyard. The house is 7,000 square feet, and the land is 29, all facing the ocean.

