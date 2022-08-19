18.6 C
Bruce Montague Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, And More!

By: Tyler James

Bruce Montague was a British actor who lived from March 24, 1939, to August 16, 2022. He was best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the TV sitcom Butterflies. He also appeared in more than 300 television shows.

At the time of his death, Bruce Montague was estimated to be worth around $5 million. Bruce Montague worked as an actor in the United Kingdom. Montague graduated from RADA in 1959 and then joined Sir Barry Jackson’s Birmingham Repertory Company.

Bruce Montague Films

In his early twenties, he joined the Old Vic Company and appeared in several plays with Vivien Leigh, including 12th Night, La Dame aux Camellias, La Contessa, and Duel of Angels.

Other films he has appeared in include Butterflies (1978-1983), The Thief of Baghdad (1978), George and Mildred (1980), Whoops Apocalypse (1982), The Vision (1987), Olympus Force: The Key (1988), Double Act (2002), A Christmas Carol (2006), Casa Valentina (2016), 42nd Street: The Musical (2017-2019), Doctors (2019), and many more.

Montague wrote books such as Catch That Tiger, Wedding Bells and Chimney Sweeps, Birds, Bees, and Educated Fleas, and The Book of Shakespearean Useless Information.

NameBruce Montague
Age83 years old
Died OnAugust 16, 2022
Net Worth$5 million
WifeBarbara Latham

Bruce Montague passed away on August 16, 2022, He was 83 years old. He appeared in more than 300 television shows. One of his first was the sci-fi drama Undermind, which appeared in 1965.

In 2000, he had a guest role in the Doctor Who radio drama series The Genocide Machine, and the following year he starred in the Doctor Who story Sword of Orion with Paul McGann. In 2015, he guest-starred as Derek Clough in an episode of Hollyoaks.

In Oliver!”, Montague was Mr. Brownlow. Sam Mendes directed the play for three years at the London Palladium. In Phantom of the Opera, he was at Her Majesty’s Theatre for 2 years. Hal Prince was the director.

Bruce Montaque wife

Barbara Latham was married to Bruce Montague. The Alpha Plan is one of the films Barbara is known for (1969).

Bruce Montague Children

Bruce Montague and his wife Barbara Latham had two children, Sam and Kate Latham.

Bruce Montaque Age

Bruce Montague was born on March 24, 1939, in Deal, United Kingdom, and died on August 16, 2022, he is 83 years old.
It is said that Bruce Montague died of natural causes. He died on August 16, 2022, at the age of 83.
Bruce Montague was born on March 24, 1939, in the United Kingdom. He was an actor.

The actor’s talent agency, Belfield & Ward, confirmed his death and posted a tribute on social media.
Montague was born in March 1939. His career lasted almost 60 years, and he starred in over 300 television shows.

