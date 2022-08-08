Who Is Dej Loaf? Net Worth, Song, Age, Height, Bio, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dej Loaf, a 23-year-old native of Detroit, may be little, but she’s blowing up big after the viral success of her single “Try Me”; and its countless rising versions. Dej Loaf, aka Deja Monét Trimble , is a Detroit, Michigan-born American rapper, performer, and composer. She started her music career in 2011, and in 2012, “Just Do It” became her breakthrough hit. Her second compilation, Sell Sole, was made available in October 2014.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the scene, the petite 23-year-old who is leading the charge in hazy, creepy rap music already has a decisive blow. At the same time, Eminem recruited her as the lone female to join Detroit Vs. Drake uploaded the lyrics of Try Me to Instagram along with Danny Brown, Big Sean, and Royce da 5’9, everyone else.

Know More About American Rapper Dej Loaf

Dej was born in the city of Detroit. Sadly, her father passed away when she was only four years old. Her grandmother stepped in to protect and provide for her family, while her mother was taken aback by the killing of her husband. Fortunately, she returned to live with her mother a few years later. But her father’s passing taught her to avoid making bad decisions.

She listened to music with her parents and grandmother as a child, including 2Pac, Rakim, and Miles Davis. Growing up, she graduated from Southeastern High School in Detroit in 2009, where she played junior varsity basketball. She then attended Saginaw Valley State University for three semesters, studying nursing before pursuing her music career full-time. In an interview, she stated that she had nursing fantasies.

She did not wish to help people or save lives; she just wanted to look pretty in a nurse’s uniform. She thought it would be cool to be a nurse, but she eventually realized that wasn’t what she wanted to do and became more committed to her music career.

Dej Loaf Age And height

1991-born DeJ is currently 31 years old. She planned to retire from the music industry but halted the plan at a fan’s request. She is famous for her different style of rapping, which is raw and brutal. DeJ Loaf is 1.70 meters (5 Ft 6 Inches) tall.

Dej Loaf’s Net Worth

American rapper and performer Dej Loaf have a $2 million fortune. Writing has always been her passion, even as a young child. She acknowledged having an obsession with it.

Full Name Dej Loaf Born On April 8, 1991 Age 31 Profession Rapper, singer, and songwriter Net worth $2 million Height 1.70 m Parents Sidney Fritzgerald Trimble, Latrice Hudson Marital status Single

She also talks about being one of the odd kids who would hang out at home, write in the diary, and listen to music. She became a millionaire because of all this craziness combined with her talent!

Dej Loaf Professional Life

She worked at numerous jobs prior to entering the music industry. She had her first job at a Dairy Queen. According to her claim, It was a better Dairy Queen than usual because it was inside a shopping center. In addition, she parked cars at the basketball arena, the downtown Detroit Tigers stadium, before heading to work at Chrysler, where the vast majority of individuals now work in Detroit. She left it there, much like when her music career strengthened.

Dej Loaf started her hip-hop music career in 2011. Her nickname is a fusion of a truncated version of her maiden name, “Deja,” and the word “loafer,” as she was a big fan of Air Jordan as a kid. 2013 saw the release of Just Do It, her debut official mixtape, which piqued the interest of SAYITAINTTONE, a fellow Detroit native.

Later, under the management of his label, IBGM, he signed her to an independent record deal. She made a name for herself online when, in July 2014, she released the original release of the DDS-produced song “Try Me.”

MUST READ: Is Me Time Netflix Original Movie Releases Soon? Release Date, Cast, Trailer

She committed to a significant recording contract with Columbia Records in October 2014. She launched her second official mixtape, Sell Sole, fairly soon after the agreement with Columbia Records was signed. The mixtape was given an “A” by music critic Robert Christgau, who reviewed and talked about the irresistible form in content, a rapper who boasts quite un-macho, a rapper whose avarice is so unambiguous for her family, and a rapper who’s rocking at music. He also mentions she has a creek flow, a producer who appreciates her private space, and two sex rhymes that only get better.

Dej Loaf Relationships

She disclosed that she is currently single. Earlier in the interview, the rapper clarified that she was not a lesbian before addressing the rumors about her sexuality.

She finally cleared the air by talking about it in an interview, even though her sexual orientation and concerns about her boyfriend had been among the most discussed topic subjects among her supporter base.