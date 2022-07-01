0 SHARES Share Tweet

Angelina Pivarnick, the American reality television personality, is now hitting the Internet with her all-new June 30 episode of Jersy Shore.

‘Jersey Shore’ Angelina Pivarnick Got Emotional After Ending Her Marriage

Right after Angelina got back from the Mexico New Year’s trip along with her castmates of all-star Shore, Luis Caballero, she met up with Cortese to explain what was really going on. At the time when the trip was planned, Angelina was mentally ready to spilt up with Chris Larangeira. When the television personality did not find any new move for the New Year from Chris’s side, she then moved away with Luis Caballero.

During the filming of ‘Jersey Shore’, at the end of 2021, Angelina unwrapped the much private part of, the relationship she had with Luis, that she shared her bed sleeping with Luis.

When she was left to film, then reports showed that she was not on good terms with Chris, who shared that, even before she left for Spain, he hoped Angelina died in a plane crash.

The wording and doings from Chris made her stand mum and do nothing more than get into the relationship with the Acapulco Shore cast member.

Deena, the co-actress opened up and asked Angelina about her relationship with Luis and if they were into any serious relationship in Mexico, But Angelina surprised Deena by denying it.

But later when Deena met both Angelina and her secret love Luis, she asked the very same question that she once shot against Angelina, ‘Luis, did you both ever have sex?”

Luis who seemed to be very much serious about his relationship with Angelina told Deena that, it was not sex and something more called lovemaking. Angelina, who was beside him, took this very funny and started giggling off as she realized Deena realized the secret and she knew it.

Deena said to Luis that she once asked about this to Angelina and she lied.

The chemistry between Angelina and Luis didn’t work, and it soon came to an end.

After everything between the couple got packed up, Angelina said, “I am a strong girl and I have just learned new lessons from my previous love life, it’s just that for me and nothing more. He is six years less than me, and I think it is the right time to move on and find my real hero”.

But recently, she got very emotional about her future. Angelina, 35, who is heading towards 36, is now very serious about her life and she long to have kids. She added, “I got married, and I enjoyed the relationship with Louis, but he is not in my life anymore. It was my body that stood against my good times. I think I never have kids in my life.” She cried.

Anyway, she is now focusing on herself again. The previews of next week’s episode of the show seem like it’s not so easy for Angelina. We all have to wait and see what will happen in the coming episodes of Jersey Shore!