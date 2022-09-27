Bones and All is an American movie that explores the genres of romance and horror. The movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino and is based on the novel Bones and All, written by Camille DeAngelis.

The cinematography of the movie was done by Arseni Khachaturian.

Bones And All Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More Updates!

The movie is produced by Timothee Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Miele, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, and Peter Spears, and the production companies involved are Frenesy Film Company, Memo Films, Per Capita Productions, 3 Marys Entertainment, The Apartment Pictures, Sky UK, Tenderstories, Ela Film, Immobiliare Manila, Serfis, and Wise Pictures, with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, United Artists Releasing, Vision Distribution, and Warner Bros.

Pictures as the distribution partners. The countries of origin are Italy, the United States, and the UK, with English as the original language.

Movie Name Bones And All Genre Bones & All; by Camille DeAngelis Director Luca Guadagnino Writer David Kajganich Producers Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Peter Spears, Gabriele Moratti, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich Composer Trent Reznor; Atticus Ross Country of Origin America Original Language English Movie Release Date November 23, 2022 Main Character Maren Yearly, Lee, Sully, Jake, Frank Yearly, Maren’s father Main Cast Taylor Russel, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Michel Stuhlbarg, Andre Holland Where to Watch Theatre Filming Location Cincinnati, Ohio

About Bones And All

The filmmaker David Kajganich in 2019 announced that the 2015 novel Bones and All by Camille DeAngelis would be adapted and made into a film.

In 2021, it was announced that the famous actors Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell would be playing the main lead in the movie, and the movie would be directed by Luca Guadagnino. The filming of the movie commenced in the month of May 2021 and concluded in July 2021, which took place in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bones And All Expected Release Date

Bones and All is expected to be released on November 23, 2022, in the United States. The movie had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 2nd, 2022, where it received positive reviews from critics and even won the Silver Lion for best direction.

The movie is also expected to be released in other parts of the world on its original release date, that is, November 23, 2022.

Bones And All Plot

Bones and All is a coming-of-age romantic horror film based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name.

It revolves around the lives of Maren and Lee, who, to put things in their past, go on a road trip and travel thousands of miles across America, but things take a strange turn when their past catches up with them, and tries to recreate their present, including their love life.

Where To Watch Movie Bones And All

The movie will be available for the audience to watch in their nearby theatres from November 23, 2022. However, as of now, it is not known what online streaming platform the movie will be available for people to watch in case they are happy to miss it in theaters.

It is expected that if things go well and the film happens to do wonders at the box office, popular online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc., may partner with the makers and make the movie available for the audience to watch by the middle of the coming year. The movie may be available on different websites such as movies, Dailymotion, etc.

Bones And All Cast

Bones and all cast members include Maren Yearly (Played by Taylor Russel), Lee (Played by Timothee Chalamet), Sully (Played by Mark Rylance), Jake (Played by Michel Stuhlbarg), Frank Yearly, Maren’s father (Played by Andre Holland), Maren’s grandmother (Played by Jessica Harper), Janelle Yearly, Maren’s mother (Played by Chloe Sevigny), Francesca Scorsese, Brad (Played by David Gordon Green), Kayla, Lee’s sister (Played by Anna Cobb), Jake Horowitz, and Sherry (Played by Kendle Coffey).

As of now, no other cast members from the upcoming movie have been revealed yet.

Bones And All Social Media

Ever since the announcement of the movie was made by the makers, fans have been really excited about watching it on the big screen. Bones and all have been in talks since it first premiered in Venice at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, directed by the much-loved Italian director Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell as the main leads.

People who got the opportunity to watch the movie at the film festival have nothing but positive things to say about it. The film has already been critically acclaimed and also won its first award at the Venice Film Festival, the Silver Lion for best direction, even before its original release date, November 23, 2022.

Bones And All Episodes

There is no episode guide for “Bones and All” because it is not a series but a film. The average run length of the film is going to be about two hours and fifteen minutes.

The film is primarily available in the English language. It is anticipated that it will also be offered in other dubbed versions.

What To Expect From Bones And All?

The upcoming American movie, directed by Luca Guadagnino, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis and starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell, is expected to open big at the box office considering the buzz surrounding the movie even before its release.

People are excited to watch Timothee Chalamet again on the big screen, they also starred in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which was also directed by Luca Guadagnino himself.

As soon as the audience learned that the movie is based on the novel Bones and All by famous and much-loved writer Camille DeAngelis, many fans expressed their love for the author and got excited to finally witness her work come alive on the big screen.

The movie, which was shot in Ohio, United States, is expected to have great cinematography and beautiful locations, considering the concept of the movie revolves around the main characters embarking on a road trip.

Bones And All Trailer

The teaser begins with a close shot of the main leads, Lee (played by Timothee Chalamet) and Maren (played by Taylor Russell), with Lee asking Maren, “You don’t think I’m a bad person?”, referring to the wrongdoings from his past. Most of the teaser revolves around both Lee and Maren running from their pasts, with mysterious music playing in the background.

The teaser ends with Maren replying, “All I think is that I love you,” to the question he had asked at the beginning of the teaser, making viewers believe that no matter the circumstances, they will both stick around each other and their love for each other will never fade away.

The teaser was released on August 11, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of ONE Media.

The link to the teaser of the movie Bones and All is given below:

