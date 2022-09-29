All About Robert Cormier Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Robert Cormier was a professional athlete who also worked as an actor, director, writer, and producer. After playing Finn in the final two seasons of the Canadian television series “Heartland,” he rose to fame.

He has participated in acting projects like “Slasher Solstice” in 2019, “the Intersection” in 2019, and “Pyrenees” in 2018, where he played Otto and Kit Jennings, respectively.

Robert Cormier Net Work, Sources, Of Income, Social Media!

Due to his untimely passing on September 23, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 33 years, he is currently trending on the internet.

Many people are interested in finding out what caused his death. However, no precise details about his passing have been discovered. Some say it is due to the injuries sustained by him in a fall.

Robert was well-known for his work on films such as Firecrackers (2018), the Netflix original series Slasher Solstice (2019), American Gods (2021), and others.

The Intersection, The Antagonist, and Transmission: Vol. 1 are a few of his planned projects. There isn’t a Robert Cormier official Wikipedia article.

He gained the most notoriety in 2019 for his performance in season 3 of the Netflix anthology horror series Slasher. Ransom, which was broadcast on CBS in the United States that year, was another project he worked on.

Full Name Robert Cormier Profession Athlete, Actor, Director, Writer, Producer Sources Of Income Acting, writing, Direction, Athletics Residence Toronto, Ontario, Canada Date Of Birth 14 June 1989 Age 33 years Gender Male Nationality Canadian Education Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television, Texas A&M College Children 1 Spouse Monika Kuligowska Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Robert Cormier

Robert Cormier was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 14 June 1989.

Cormier’s father’s name is Rob Cormier who was a small business owner and his mother’s name is Lisa Cormier who was a lab technician by profession.

He was the only brother of her three sisters named Stephanie, Krystal, and Brittany.

He belongs to the Canadian nationality and his birth sign was Gemini.

Robert Cormier was the first actor to come out of his Cormier family.

He likes to play basketball, billiards, boxing, football, ice hockey, Lacrosse, rollerblading, and soccer.

Cormier did his early schooling at Texas A&M College. Later, he changed his college to York University in Toronto.

After seeing his passion for acting, he studied a professional course at the Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television in 2014.

Robert Cormier’s total educational qualifications include Graduation in Fire and Engineering Extension Services, an Economics Degree, and Graduation in Acting.

Robert was happily married to his long-time girlfriend Monika Kuligowska. The two have been together for quite some time and they had a girl child together.

He was a blonde with brown eyes. Robert’s height was 5 feet 10 inches, and he weighs around 82 kg.

Robert’s sister Stephanie said he passed away in Etobicoke Hospital.

His funeral has been set for Sunday, October 01, 2022, at Ridley Funeral Home in Etobicoke, Canada between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Robert Cormier Sources Of Income

Robert Cormier was a multitasker professional. He had various sources of income which include acting, writing, directing, producing, and being a professional athlete.

Some of his notable acting jobs in movies and series like Santa Gets a Job (2015), The Heist (2017), Clean Ice (2018), Pyrenees (2018), The Threesome: 72 Hours (2016), Heartland (2021), Ransom (2019), and Others, which made him earn a good amount of fortune and reputation.

Besides that, Robert has also produced and directed some most popular movies & series such as The Duel: 48 Hours in 2016, The Threesome: 72 Hours in 2016, Fingers Crossed in 2020, The Intersection, and others, which also increased his wealth by a good income.

There are also some of his notable investments and works while being an athlete which boosted his net worth.

Robert Cormier Net Worth

Robert Cormier’s estimated net worth, which he derived through his successful career as an actor, producer, and writer, was between $1.5 million and $2 million at the time of his passing in 2022.

He was the most well-known actor in Canada. As an actor, Robert has already received credit for 24 TV appearances. He had only been able to amass a huge fortune from his profession thanks to his knowledge and skills.

He enjoyed a happy and opulent existence before his passing thanks to his enormous financial worth. After his passing, he left his wife and daughter an entire comfortable lifestyle.

Robert Cormier Houses

Carrying Robert Cormier’s net worth and lifestyle. He owned a lavishing and luxurious mansion in Toronto, Canada, where he lives happily with his family, but the details of his mansion are not known.

Some of the glimpses of his house were shown in his Instagram stories from which we can assume how beautiful mansion he has. We will update the details of his mansion immediately when we got the information.

Robert Cormier Cars

Cormier loved to drive cars. He was seen with his family in different cars. He owns some luxurious cars. But the name of the cars from his collection is not known. When we get the information about his car collection, we will update it soon.

Robert Cormier Involvements In Charity

Robert has not shown any such involvement of him in charitable works or any social cause. But, maybe he did the charity without disclosing any details or without showing off. If we get the information about his charitable works, we will update it immediately.

Biggest Milestones In Robert Cormier Net Worth

Robert Cormier’s biggest milestone for net worth would be from his series named “Heartland” which was released in the year 2021.

Must Read:- Paul Wesley Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age!

Robert Cormier Social Media Involvements

Robert Cormier was active on all of his social media accounts, which include Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook till his death. He had almost 10.7K followers on Instagram, where his handle is @_robertcormier.

For his fans, he kept them up to date on everything new on these sites. He had posts daily routine updates and focused primarily on Instagram.

His official Facebook account and Twitter handle are not known to us. When we know about the official handles, we will update them immediately.

To remember him, you can check out his Instagram and show love for his old social media involvements.

Read More:- Rachel Dolezal Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!