Coolio’s Net Worth, Age, Career, Wife, Children, And More!

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known by his stage name Coolio, was an American rapper, actor, and record producer. Coolio, who works as a rapper, has a large number of fans and is followed by a large number of individuals on the main social networking site. Coolio died on September 28th, at the age of 59.

Know More About Coolio’s Net worth, Source of Income & More!

Artis Leon Ivey Jr. was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, although he settled in Compton, California. After finishing his studies at Compton Community College, he worked in a variety of fields before deciding to pursue a career in rapping. He died at the age of 59. On August 1, 1963, he entered this world. He has worked as a rapper, singer, record producer, chef, screenwriter, voice actor, and actor in movies.

Once a year, the Grammy Awards are given out by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in the United States. Coolio was nominated six times but only won once. In 1984, MTV began regularly airing the MTV Video Music Awards. Coolio received three awards while being nominated for six.

The late American rapper, actor, and record producer Coolio was known by his stage name. Throughout the middle the to late ’90s, Coolio has well recognized as a musician thanks to the success of his albums It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta’s Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1996). (1997).

Some of his most well-known works are the Grammy Award-winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” (1995), as well as the hit songs “Fantastic Voyage” (1994), “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” (1996, and “C U When U Get There” (2000). (1997). He is best known for penning “Aw, Here It Goes!”, the theme song of the 1996 Nickelodeon comedy Kenan & Kel.

Full Name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. Profession American rapper, actor, and record producer Residence Los Angeles Date Of Birth August 1, 1963 Death September 28, 2022 Age 59 Gender Male Nationality United States Children Grtis Ivey, Artisha Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Darius Ivey, Zhaneand Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Milan Ivey, Artis Ivey, Kate Ivey Spouse Josefa Salinas (m. 1996–2000) Wealth Type Self-made

Coolio has been self-publishing CDs since 1996. He also learned to cook, which led to the web series Cookin’ with Coolio and a cookbook bearing his name. Ivey first came to prominence as a member of the gangsta rap band WC and the Maad Circle, which also included WC and Crazy Tostones, Ivey’s brother.

Key Facts About Coolio

On August 1, 1963, the American rapper was born. He died at the age of 59.

At the time of his death, Coolio was not married. Reports say that he married Josefa Salinas in 1996, but that they split up in 2000. Six children are said to have lived on after him.

At the time of his death, Coolio was said to have been worth about $1.5 million.

Both of his parents worked at the plant; his father, Artis Leon Ivey Sr., was a carpenter, and his mother, Jacki Slater, worked there.

After graduating from high school, he went on to study at Compton Community College, where he developed his interest in rap music.

Coolio Wife

Coolio has been with four women, and he has had six children with them. He married Josefa Salinas in 1996, and they separated after only three years.

People say he hasn’t set a good example for his children. Even though his personal life is hard, it doesn’t stop him from helping other people. He is a spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and for Climate Change. His job is to teach school kids about the effects of climate change.

Coolio Career

Starting when he was still in high school, Coolio competed in a number of rap battles and was featured frequently on Los Angeles’s KDAY rap radio station.

When he released his first two songs, 1987’s “Watch Gonna Do” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” they were met with icy receptions. After that, he became a member of the L.A. rap group WC and the Maad Circle and helped them release their debut album.

His debut solo album, 1994’s “It Takes a Thief,” featured the breakthrough track “Fantastic Voyage.” In 1995, Coolio and R&B artist LV collaborated on the groundbreaking hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

In 1996, he recorded the series’ theme song for the four-season Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel. There was no chart success for any of Coolio’s albums between 2001 and 2008, with the exception of 2006’s “Gansta Walk,” a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Coolio’s Net Worth

As of January 2021, it is thought that Coolio has a net worth of $300,000. This may surprise some people. Only a few songs from Coolio’s nine studio albums made it to the top of the charts. He was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, and then again on Ultimate Big Brother the following year. He took part in the reality show Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012 and came in second. He got $10,000 for his work.

That’s correct, you spotted a typo. In addition to his career as a rapper, Coolio has been on several television shows. His 2009 stint on Celebrity Big Brother propelled him to fame. In 2012, Coolio also featured in the Food Network Series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and competed in the German reality show Comeback – Die große Chance.

Coolio’s Height & Weight

Since his birth on August 1, 1963, Coolio will be 57 on January 24, 2021. He stands 1.73 meters tall and weighs 70 kg.

Coolio Awards & Achievements

Despite his refusal to compromise, Coolio has won several accolades. He won the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996, one of six nominations he received. Three MTV Video Awards in 1996 and 1997, four American Online Awards and two ASCAP Awards are among his many accolades. In 1997, he topped the Playboy Music poll and in 1996 and 1997, he took home Billboard Music Awards.