Paul Wesley Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age!

Paul Wesley is a popular American actor and model. He is well-known for his character as Stefan Salvatore on the television drama The Vampire Diaries on The CW and as Aaron Corbett on the ABC Family miniseries Fallen.

All You Need To Know About Paul Wesley Net Worth, Bio!

Paul Thomas Wasilewski was born on 23rd July 1982 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and raised in Marlboro Township, New Jersey. Already getting acting work however attending Rutgers University, Wasilewski, with the assistance.

Paul is the oldest of his siblings and has an elder sister who was born Monika Emara Wasilewski. Leah and Julia are the names of his two beautiful younger sisters who are also his siblings.

He shifted to New York City to launch his professional career in the theatre there. Throughout his junior year of high school, Paul was approached about playing the made-up role of Max Nickerson on the daytime soap opera Guiding Light. Paul acknowledged the part.

He started crediting himself as Paul Wesley in 2005 with his family’s permission. Since then, Paul had several characters in shows like 24, 8 Simple Rules, Army Wives, American Dreams, Cane, Guiding Light, Everwood, Wolf Lake, Smallville, and The O.C.

In addition, Paul has featured in numerous shows likewise Roll Bounce featuring Bow Bow and The Russel Girl with Amber Tamblyn.

In The Vampire Diaries, Wesley plays the character of Stefan Salvatore, the younger handsome brother to Damon Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder, and also the love interest of the 17-year-old girl called Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev.

Full Name Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski Profession Actor, Director, Producer Sources Of Income Movies, TV shows, Business ventures Biggest Assets Wild Earth, Brothers bond bourbon Residence Studio City Hills, Los Angeles, California, US Date Of Birth 23 July 1982 Age 40 years Gender Male Nationality American Education Monmouth Academy, Rutgers University Spouse Ines de Ramon (m. 2019-2022),

Torrey DeVitto (m. 2011–2013) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Paul Wesley

He was born to the Polish parents to Agnieszka Wasilewski and Tomasz.

Paul has received numerous accolades as a performer among which the “Teen Choice Award” and “Young Hollywood Awards” can be considered at the different ones.

After dating for nearly 3 years, Torrey and Paul Wesley got married on 17 th April 2011. Unfortunately, they split up in December 2013.

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin dated for 4 years until March 2017, when they broke up.

Ines de Ramon and Paul got married in the year 2019.

Throughout his accomplished career, the popular actor has won or been nominated for nearly 20 awards.

Paul Wesley Sources Of Income

The net worth of Paul has grown frequently. The foremost source of his income comes from the entertainment business likewise movies, TV shows, Series, and some other ventures.

In addition, he is also a model and operated several companies similarly he was featured in the TV commercial for Youth Smoking Prevention in 1999. He also has worked for Calvin Klein underwear.

Paul Wesley Biggest Investment

Paul Wesley enormously invests in American startups like “Wild Earth” and has presently co-founded a label along with his beloved friend Ian Somerhalder. It is a liquor product called “Brothers bond bourbon”.

Paul Wesley Net Worth

Paul Wesley is a Polish American director, actor, and handsome model with a net worth of $6 million. He was born in the US but grew up in Poland.

Paul Wesley, better known as Paul Wasilewski, was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, but spent most of his childhood shifting back and forth between Poland and the United States.

He started playing the role of Max Nickerson on “The Guiding Light” when he was still a senior in high school.

Following graduation, he registered at Rutgers University, but he did not complete his studies there since his acting commitments meddled with his ability to aim at his studies.

Since then, he has had roles in a diversity of movies and television shows, involving “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Wolf Lake,” “Smallville,” “Shark,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Everwood,” “Roll Bounce,” “CSI: Miami,” “American Dreams,” “CSI: NY,” “Peaceful Warrior,” “Crossing Jordan,” “Cloud 9,” “Cold Case,” “Army Wives,” “24,” His work in the series “Vampire Diaries” is mostly accountable for his extensive recognition.

Paul Wesley Houses

Presently, we are not having any information about the houses Paul owns. In forthcoming years if we have any concerning information, we surely update this section immediately.

Paul Wesley Car Collection

Paul Wesley has a luxurious car collection. The first car in the garage of Paul Wesley is the Audi R8 Spyder which has a gigantic 5.2-liter V10 engine that introduces 602 Bhp and 569 Nm torque.

Paul also got a Jaguar F-Type which has a 5.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine that introduced over 495 hp and 580 Nm of torque. The F-Type takes on the very efficient Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster models.

The F-Type is cost at $74,500 for convertible models and involves a supercharged V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The popular actor also has a luxury sedan from a German car maker BMW, the renowned BMW 7 series.

The BMW 730Ld is driven by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that introduces 265bhp and the highest torque of 620Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car quickens from 0 – 100kmph in just 6.2 seconds. This car is priced at $95,900 USD.

In the car collection of Vampire Diaries, the actor also has an SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 D which costs about $100,400.

The petrol version creates 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes loaded with creature luxuries and Endless personalization choices.

Yet another Jaguar on the record is the sedan XJ which is also a high-end car in the company’s portfolio. The price of the car begins at about $86,500 USD.

Paul loves SUVs and has a good selection of them that’s why he also has a Jeep reach in his garage. The SUV comes with 2-liter diesel with 172PS and 350Nm, combined with a 6-speed manual as standard.

The Jeep also gets Security features involving up to six airbags, electronic stability control, rollover mitigation, hill assistance, and panic brake assist. With a price tag of $37,850, it is the lowest-priced car in Paul’s collection.

Paul Wesley Charity Works

Based on our research, Paul Wesley has supported two charities, the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Biggest Milestone In Paul Wesley’s Net Worth

He is better known for his character as Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, which he performed from 2009 to 2017. Paul Wesley became, even more, better-known when he performed a lead character in the TV series Tell Me a Story, which ran from 2018 to 2020.

These two shows are the most notable things he has done, and they assisted him to become one of the most well-known actors on American television.

Based on several sources, his salary per episode is nearly $40,000 which is growing time by time. He is the actor who won all the awards for his enormous work in The Vampire Diaries, which was a massive hit and make him much more prosperous.

In addition, net worth has risen steadily over the past few years. Most of his money comes from movies, TV shows, series, and several other ventures in the entertainment business.

Quotes By Paul Wesley

“With every new role, I find something new about myself that I did not know earlier” – Paul Wesley

“Each role presents a fresh opportunity for me to do something dissimilar and to disclose something different” – Paul Wesley.

Paul Wesley Social Media Involvement

Paul Wesley is very prevalent on social media.

I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created.

He has more than 12 million admirers who follow him on Instagram, and Paul has more than 4 million devotees who follow him on Twitter.

