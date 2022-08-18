How Rich Is Rob Kardashian? Net Worth, Age, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rob Kardashian will be 35 years old. He was born on March 17, 1987. Rob was born in a middle-class spiritual Armenian Christian family in Los Angeles, California.

Rob Kardashian’s Net Worth

Rob Kardashian is currently worth an estimated $25 million USD. Rob Kardashian earns more than $6 million a year from his various businesses Rob Kardashian also has several business interests and owns a line of designer socks called “Arthur George”.

Rob Kardashian is also involved in a number of other businesses, such as Halfway Dead, a line of streetwear clothing that includes T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, sweatshirts, and pants; Grandeza Hot Sauce; Vanilla Cream Soda With Exotic Pop; and more (a vanilla cream soda drink in collaboration with Exotic Pop). Rob Kardashian has made more than $20 million in sales and up to $2 million in profits in the last twelve months.

Real Name Robert Arthur Kardashian Age 35 Years Old Date Of Birth 17 March 1987 Gender Male Birthplace Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Zodiac Sign Pisces

Rob Kardashian Home

Rob Kardashian lives in a luxurious house that is 9,200 square feet and is located in California, USA. Rob Kardashian paid $8,000,000 for this property. Rob Kardashian’s house has 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a game room, and other features.

Rob Kardashian Net Worth

Rob Kardashian’s net worth includes 4 houses and 5 cars. Rob Kardashian’s net worth list also includes over $3 million in cash reserves. Rob Kardashian also has a portfolio of 6 stocks worth $2 million that he uses to invest his money.

When Was Rob Kardashian Born

In 2022, Rob Kardashian will be 35 years old. He was born on March 17, 1987. Rob was born in a middle-class spiritual Armenian Christian family in Los Angeles, California, where he also grew up. By nationality and religion, he is known as an American and a Christian. Rob finished high school at Susan Miller Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Rob Kardashian’s Annual Income

Rob Kardashian owns more than 4 properties from which he receives rental income every month. Rob Kardashian also has more than $2 million in bank deposits and government bonds that earn him interest and dividends every year. Rob Kardashian earns more than $110,000 USD per year from his rental properties. Rob Kardashian receives an additional $150,000 USD from dividends and interest.

Rob Kardashian Car

Rob Kardashian recently spent $370,000 USD on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Rob Kardashian also owns a BMW X8 worth $200,000 that he bought for himself.

Rob Kardashian Family

Rob Kardashian’s father, Mr. Robert George Kardashian, was a businessman and lawyer who died of esophageal cancer in 2003. His mother, Ms. Kristen Mary Jenner, is a businesswoman, socialite, entertainment executive, producer, and American social media personality.

Rob has 8 siblings. Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney are the names of his real older sisters. He also has three stepbrothers named Brody, Brandon, and Burton. Kylie and Kendall Jenner are his half-sisters, and Casey is his stepsister.

Rob Kardashian is no longer married. Rob Kardashian married Blac Chyna, an American socialite, entrepreneur, and model, in 2016 after dating her for three months. They separated in 2017, and the couple also has a daughter, named Dream Renee Kardashian. Rob has been dating two other women besides Chyna: Adrienne Bailon and Rita Ora.

Rob Kardashian Career

Rob Kardashian’s first job was as a dancer. He participated in the 13th season of the TV reality show Dancing with the Stars. In 2012, he appeared as a judge on the reality show Miss USA 2012. In the same year, he appeared on the Fox dating show “The Choice” and founded a sock line called “Arthur George”.

In 2016, the reality show “Rob & Chyna” came out. Rob has been involved in many businesses including his own sock line, BG5, Rival Spot, PerfectSkin, and many others.

