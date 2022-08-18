0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jack Harlow owns around $4 million from his amazing career as a world-famous singer. The outstanding artist became popular among the youth and adults through his fantastic music.

What’s Poppin was the key to his success. Apart from this, he is also a prominent influencer on social media. Hence, the public often filled up his social accounts with lots of messages and good wishes.

Jack Harlow Net Worth, Age, Relationships, Awards, Personal Life!

The most popular interaction points include Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Furthermore, Harrow went musical through the TikTok videos also. Private Garden is the musical collective of this fabulous artist, which impressed millions with the perfect tunes and outstanding raps.

Learn more about the singer by reading the brief description of his life in this content. Moreover, we also present updated details about his net worth and personal life.

Jack Harlow Net Worth Per Year

The musical career of Harlow gave him immense popularity and a considerable amount in his bank account. Furthermore, his earnings come from some other sources also. The year-wise net worth can be depicted as under;-

$1 million in 2017

$1.2 million in 2018

$1.5 million in 2019

$2 million in 2020

$2.5 million in 2021

$4 million in 2022

Thus, we can see that the graph of his financials is rising with every passing year. Therefore, 2022 seems to be the artist’s most prosperous and profitable year.

Date Of Birth 13 March 1998 Age 24 years Profession Rapper Height 6 ft 2 in(1.9 m) Weight 76 kg Nationality American Net Worth $4 million

Jack Harlow Early Life

As of 2022, Jack Harlow is 24 years old. He was born Jackman Thomas Harlow in an upper-middle-class family from Kentucky. Maggie and Brian Harlow are his parents. The hometown of Harlow was Shelbyville, America.

Raps and songs were his favorite past-times from his childhood. Later, he understood the passion and decided to pursue the career permanently. Clay Harlow is the name of his sibling.

Its mixed ethnicity of Jack includes Irish and French cultures. Pisces is the zodiac sign of the fabulous rapper cum songwriter. The educational background of Harlow includes Highland Middle School in his primary days, and finally, he graduated from Atherton High School.

The good-looking, handsome young guy has an awe-inspiring physical appearance with perfect measurements. It is incredible to look at his Blistering Brown eyes and Brown hair. Moreover, Jack’s weight is about 76 Kg, and his height is 6 feet 2 inches.

Jack Harlow Career

Jack Harrow started his career in the American music industry at a very little age of only 12 years. The marvelous voice of such a child made people drool at once. However, by age 15, he became a lovable artist to many. The debut album was The Handsome Harlow, released as a commercial musical worldwide.

However, the voice of Jack as a kid first reached the listeners in the form of rhymes in different styles. It was the innovative idea of the little chap to convert the nursery rhymes into brilliant songs.

Furthermore, he finally brought them as two lovely collections in the form of CDs. His friend was the partner in this beautiful initiative, and people listened to Rippin and Rappin vigorously after the release.

By attaining his youth, he became an icon for hundreds of listeners and soon became a heartthrob of America. The first mix tape, Private Garden, launched in 2016, followed by Gazebo and others.

Some other notable names in the list include Finally Handsome, Sweet Action, Tyler Herro, What’s Poppin, Routine, Sundown, and many others.

Are you ready for the next album by this young singer? Then, keep surfing this page for all the upcoming updates.

Jack Harlow Personal Life

Jack Harlow is still not married and does not have any dating history also. So it is surprising that such a smart personality still proudly retains singlehood. However, previously, the media spotted him with another TikToker, Addison Rae, on different occasions. But both artists ignored the rumors and never stated anything about their relationship.

The budding musical personality is very dedicated to his work, which is the main reason for achieving his goals. US Billboards also give good ranks to his songs.

Apart from music, Harlow also loves traveling and sports. Jack even played for the School Soccer team during his school days and did great in it.

Jack Harlow Awards And Honors

The young artist’s performances will surely kill you whenever you hear the songs. Moreover, he is the Grammy winner in the Best Rap Performance category in 2021. In 2020, he also received the nomination for Song of Summer in the MTV Video Music Award. Now, the fans want him to win more such awards in 2022 also.

