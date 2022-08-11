0 SHARES Share Tweet

Drake Milligan is an American actor, and singer most known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley on the CMT series Sun Records, as well as his appearances on American Idol and America’s Got Talent. He was born in the United States on June 1, 1998. Sun Records, a Country Music Television production, has engaged an Elvis Presley tribute artist to play “The King of Rock n’ Roll.” He first heard about Elvis when he was eight years old. He’d learn what he knew about himself by watching documentaries and reading.

Drake Milligan Biography

Drake was exposed to his parents’ musical tastes as a child. Her mother is a veterinarian, and his father owns a business that recycles scrap metal. They have every George Jones, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, and George Strait CD that no one could imagine! George Strait CDs, which his father usually carried in his car, were one of his first musical passions.

Even his mother was hip. She had all of her favorite Waylon Jennings and outlaw merchandise. Drake Milligan later discovered Elvis when he was around 7 or 8 years old, and he instantly thought Elvis was the coolest thing imaginable. He sought to learn everything he could about Elvis and absorbed all of his movies, songs, and dance steps, which made Drake want to sing like him during high school.

Drake Milligan Career Beginnings

Drake gained notoriety when he applied for Season 16 of American Idol after his appearance on the TV show. He sang well and won a trip to Hollywood after wowing the judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. After the audition phase, he quickly withdrew from the competition, though. Drake scheduled writing sessions while visiting Nashville with luminaries from the music business like Bill Anderson, Dean Dillon, Monty Criswell, Marv Green, Paul Overstreet, and Brice Long.

Full Name Drake Milligan Born 1 June 1998 Age 24 Years Birthplace Mansfield, Texas, United States Profession Actor, Singer Net worth $2 to $10 million Height 172 cm Weight 70 kg Eye color Brown Hair Color Brown

Following extensive experimentation, he wrote his songs, at which point he was hired by songwriter/producer Brandon Hood and Grammy-winning music producer Tony Brown. Following the signing of a recording deal with BBR Music Group, Tony Brown-produced’s self-titled debut EP by Drake was made available.

Drake also had a starring role in the 2017 season of the CMT program Sun Records. Drake played Elvis Presley in the eight-episode series, modeled after the musical Million Dollar Quartet. Sam Phillips, the man of Sun Records, is highlighted as he finds superstars to record at his Sun Studio, including Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Recently, Drake again came into the spotlight with his re-emergence on America’s Got Talent Season 17. Drake Milligan’s lively performance on Tuesday night’s edition of America’s Got Talent easily won over the judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

The 23-year-old vocalist performed the original single “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” off his self-titled Elvie Presley album, which was released in July 2021, during the most recent AGT season 17 audition round. After admitting that he began his music career as an Elvis Presley imitation, Drake experimented with performing with his band while using his voice and style.

Drake Milligan’s Net Worth

Drake Milligan, a TV actor, has a net worth of $2 to $10 million and makes $50,000 to $2 million monthly. He recently turned 25 years old. Drake made money working as a paid TV actor. When asked about his vision, Drake said he wanted to combine those inspirations with his own to respect some of his favorite musicians, including Elvis Presley, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Dwight Yoakam.

Drake also wanted to showcase his Texas heritage, particularly his upbringing in Billy Bob’s Texas and his love of honky-tonk bars and honky-tonk music. The young artist will leave a legacy with his hard work and dedication!

Drake Milligan Personal Life

Rumour has it that Milligan is also an expert on country music history! For a young man his age, that is unique. Drake enjoyed studying history in school. He has, therefore, always been drawn to the subject of history. Nevertheless, once he arrived in Nashville, he was more eager than ever to discover everything there was to know about country music performers.

As a result, Milligan was able to see behind the curtain some of his favorite songs and musicians. According to Drake, about 50 writers, musicians, and other individuals are working behind the scenes for every artist. Drake Milligan recently developed a penchant for learning about these veteran studio musicians.