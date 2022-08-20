All About Richard Branson Net Worth, Age, Career

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sir Richard Branson is a British entrepreneur, social activist, and media pundit who rose to prominence as the CEO of the Virgin Group.

Richard Branson is renowned for having a wild and courageous personality. Richard Branson, the founder, and brains behind the Virgin Company, earned a reputation as one of the most well-liked people in all of England.

Richard Branson Net Worth, Early Life, Personal Life

Branson’s magnetic personality drew crowds of people and media coverage, not just for his business ventures but also for his bold approach to life.

Branson’s name was floated during the height of his fame as a potential candidate for prime minister and even monarch of his native Britain! Despite his playful demeanor, Branson’s financial hijinks were serious business, and his spirit of adventure gave him an outsized presence.

Richard Branson Net Worth

A $5 billion figure represents Sir Richard Branson’s wealth. Furthermore, in 1976, Branson paid $180,000 to acquire the 74-acre Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Island is probably worth more than $200 million right now.

Richard Branson Early Life

Richard Branson was born as the eldest of three children on July 18, 1950, in Blackheath, London. He is the younger of two sisters. His father, Edward (Ted), Branson, was a lawyer who followed the Branson family ancestry’s legal tradition.

Most people believe Branson inherited his Nordic looks and adventurous spirit from his mother, Eve Branson. Eve Branson was so enthusiastic that she learned to operate gliders at a time when very few women drove a car. She flew so well that she was trained alongside Royal Air Force (RAF) cadets for service during WWII.

Young Richard was captivated by the excitement of freedom at a young age. Years later, when his mum and dad sent him to Stowe boarding school in Buckingham, he didn’t like it because it was far too regimented. So he left high school early and settled in London, where he worked as a publisher before starting a retail record store.

Date Of Birth 18 July 1950 Age 72 years Profession Entrepreneur, Social Activist, Media Pundit Height 5 ft 10 in (1.79 m) Weight 87 kg Nationality British Net Worth $ 5 billion

Richard Branson Career

Early on, Branson had entrepreneurial tendencies, and his parents encouraged him in his endeavors. At the age of 16, Branson started a publication called Student. In parallel, Branson established a mail-order record business out of his neighborhood church’s basement.

He used the magazine to support his record company, promoting popular albums to increase sales. His record company took off right away, and because his overhead was lower than that of the major record shops in London, he could offer his copies for less money.

Given that everyone in the project had primarily no life or business experience, his record label grew to be known as “Virgin.”

Branson opened his first record store in London in the early 1970s. After earning enough money from his record store, Branson founded his record label Virgin Records. He purchased a country estate and converted it into a recording studio, which he leased to various musicians.

Virgin Records quickly signed acts such as Mike Oldfield, whose 1973 album “Tubular Bells” became a hit. Branson’s label signed controversial acts such as the Sex Pistols, which other labels were hesitant to sign.

The Rolling Stones, Peter Gabriel, XTC, UB40, and Paula Abdul were all signed by Virgin. Culture Club was introduced to the world by Branson. The largest independent record label in the world is now Virgin Records.

He founded Virgin Atlantic Airways in the summer of 1984. After that, he established Virgin Express, Virgin Nigeria, and Virgin America. In 2006, he formed Virgin Media by merging with the UK-based communications provider NTL. He was also the man behind the creation of Virgin Trains.

Branson announced the launch of the space exploration firm Virgin Galactic in September 2004. It intends to launch paying customers into low-Earth orbit. The public can take flights with Virgin Galactic (a subsidiary of Virgin Group), with tickets costing US$200,000. Virgin Galactic employs the same technology as SpaceShipOne, funded by Paul Allen.

The Virgin Company handles over 400 companies in total. You might hear Branson referred to as Sir Richard Branson because he received a knighthood in 2000 for his contributions to entrepreneurial ventures! In a BBC poll conducted in 2002, he was ranked among the top 100 Britons

Must Read:- ‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Confess Following Felony & Arrest!

Richard Branson Personal Life

At such a young age, Richard Branson was fascinated by the vitality of freedom. One fine sunny day, his mother left him in the country, telling him to find his way home through the Devon fields.

Branson, who was only four years old then, was eventually found by a nearby farmer and spent that day chasing butterflies!

Additionally, Branson has set world records in the sport of kite surfing. Known for his daredevil tendencies, he was hurt in a bicycle accident in the British Virgin Islands in 2016.

Read More:- Who Is Dan Price? Net Worth, Wife, Books, And More!