Warren Buffet Net Worth, Age, Family, Early Life

Warren Buffett is unquestionably one of the best stock pickers in history, so if you’re one of the investors who adhere to his investing strategy, you might find it interesting to learn more about him.

American business tycoon, investor, and philanthropist Warren Edward Buffett, currently serves as Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and CEO.

Warren Buffet Net Worth, Professional Life

Buffet is a successful investor who ranks among the best in the world. Buffett, a former student of Benjamin Graham, is regarded as a legendary value investor, though he is also thought to prioritize management quality and company growth prospects.

Additionally, Buffett has strongly emphasized stocks that are available for fair market value. According to Buffet, investors must extensively investigate the business and its asset values before making an investment decision.

Warren Buffet Net Worth

As of 2022, the total wealth of Warren Buffett is $113 billion. Buffett’s wealth stems from his 18% ownership stake in Berkshire Hathaway. Almost 300,000 Class A shares and nearly 150,000 Class B shares of the company are held by Buffett. So when he was 30 years old, he had already earned his first million dollars!

Despite his enormous wealth, Buffett continues to live in the humble five-bedroom residence he acquired in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1956 for $31,500. In the same neighborhood today, a home costs about $2 million.

Warren Buffet Early Life

Omaha, Nebraska, was the place of Warren Buffett’s birth on August 30, 1930. He is the only son and second child of Leila and Congressman Howard Buffett. Buffett developed an early interest in business and investing. When he was 7, he was inspired by a book he borrowed from the library called “One Thousand Ways to Make $1000.”

He began establishing his lifelong goals when, at age 10, he had lunch with a New York Stock Exchange representative. After that lunch, young Buffett knew he wanted to make money his life’s purpose.

He bought his first stock a year later, at eleven. Buffet had a paper route and bought some farmland in Oklahoma with the proceeds. He was already running a successful pinball machine business worth $60,000 when he was a sophomore in high school!

Warren attended Alice Deal Junior High School and Woodrow Wilson High School after moving to Washington, D.C., with his family. Buffett began his studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1947.

Over his two years there, Warren joined the fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi. Later, he changed schools and earned a business administration bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska.

Date Of Birth 30 August 1930 Age 91 years Profession Business Magnate, Investor, Philanthropist Height 5 ft 10 in(1.78 m) Weight 78 kg Nationality American Net Worth $113 billion

Warren Buffet Professional Life

Buffett returned to Omaha in 1956 and acquired a controlling stake in the textile manufacturer Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which became his primary investment vehicle. In contrast to the major stock averages, which increased by about 11% yearly from the 1960s to the 1990s, Berkshire Hathaway’s publicly traded shares increased by about 28% yearly.

Buffett became one of the wealthiest men in the world thanks to his success with Berkshire Hathaway, but he shunned extravagant spending and opposed laws and taxes that favored the wealthy over the lower social classes.

Buffett engaged in several transactions during the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007–2008 that was very successful despite being doubted at the time.

For example, he contributed $5 billion to the American bank holding company Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. in September 2008. The following month Berkshire Hathaway invested $3 billion in the preferred stock of General Electric Company (GE).

In November 2009, Buffett officially confirmed that Berkshire would invest about $26 billion to purchase the railroad company Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation. The investment firm already owned about 23% of the railroad. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway held sizeable stakes in businesses it did not own, like Coca-Cola and Apple.

Humanitarian Outreach

Buffett stated in June 2006 that he would give more than 80% of his wealth to charitable foundations; by 2020, he had increased that percentage to 98%. The primary beneficiary was the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which focused on global health and schooling issues amongst poor sections of society.

Moreover, Buffet established the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife, and focused on women’s reproductive rights and college scholarship programs.

Warren Buffet Personal Life

In 1949, Buffett harbored feelings for Susan Thompson, a young woman whose boyfriend played the ukulele. So he purchased his ukulele and has been playing since he got it. Eventually, In 1952, Buffett and Thompson got hitched, and the two had three kids.

Although Susan relocated to San Francisco to pursue a singing career, she remained wed until her passing in July 2004. Having lived with him since his wife moved to San Francisco, Buffett married Astrid Menks, 60 years old at the time, on his 76th birthday in 2006.

