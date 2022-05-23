Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes Second Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name In An Emotional Post!!

On May 21, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child. In an emotional statement on social media, they revealed the name of their baby girl.

The actor and writer posted a graphic on Instagram with pink ribbons and the name and birth date of their daughter, who was born on Saturday. “Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt May 21, 2022,” it read. We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Katherine captioned the photo.

“We feel blessed and grateful beyond measure,” Schwarzenegger continued. Katherine and Chris, with love.” Chris and Katherine have a daughter named Lyla Maria, and Pratt shares parenthood of son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. Chris and Katherine’s new wonder comes just days after Pratt wished his wife a happy birthday on social media. “Happy Birthday Honey!” he wrote, describing Katherine’s photo. “You are a great wife, mother, mother-in-law and life partner.”

Pratt, 41, is a father of two. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has an eight-year-old son with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

On June 8, 2019, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married in a small ceremony in Montecito, California.

Pratt and Katherine do not expect to release a photo of their new family member in the near future, and Lyla’s face has also been kept off social media. “It’s something that’s incredibly important to my husband and me, to give our kids that privacy and not necessarily show a lot of them on social media,” Katherine said on the Today show.

Chris and Katherine fueled romance rumors in early 2018 after they were seen smooching in Santa Barbara, California. According to TMZ, Chris had filed for divorce from his wife Anna Faris seven months earlier, claiming there were “irreconcilable differences” after eight years of marriage. At the time, they filed for joint custody of their five-year-old son Jack.

Katherine and Chris were photographed in July 2018 on a PDA-rich outing, which was followed by a series of family outings filmed on social media. Chris’ divorce from Anna was finalized in December 2018, which is why the couple didn’t announce their relationship status until December of the same year. Chris confirmed the news by sending a “Happy Birthday” message to Katherine, accompanied by a collage of photos of the beautiful brunette.

