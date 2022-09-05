Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay!

Fans of the Resident Evil series shouldn’t be concerned about the fact that the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake will not be making an appearance at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show this year.

All About Resident Evil 4 RemakeTrailer, Characters, Gameplay!

Instead, Capcom’s schedule is geared around generating excitement for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition while still making a place for the company’s other forthcoming games, such as Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake was conspicuously absent from this year’s Tokyo Game Show, despite the fact that it would have been an ideal venue at which to demonstrate the game. This may cause some fans to speculate about the game’s current production status.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for further gameplay footage to be shown off by Capcom ever since the Resident Evil 4 Remake was first shown off during Sony’s State of Play event back in June.

The clip that was presented at the showcase only revealed a few small glimpses of the remake in action, but it did indicate that the most significant modification that has been made so far to Resident Evil 4 Remake is its considerably darker tone.

However, in the time between Sony’s State of Play reveal and the Tokyo Game Show, the survival-horror title has been mostly silent.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date

Capcom has confirmed in an official capacity the long-awaited remake of the legendary role-playing game RE 4.

It is anticipated that the functionality of the original, in addition to numerous of its memorable moments, will be reinvented and improved upon in the new version. The release date is set for March 24, 2023, and it will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Resident Evil 4 Characters

Although all we have seen so far of Resident Evil 4 Remake is a brief teaser trailer, it does feature a few of the fan-favorite characters from the original game. To date, the following have been confirmed:

Ada Wong

Ashley Graham

Leon S. Kennedy

Luis Sera

President Graham

Resident Evil 4 Trailer

So yet, we’ve only seen a brief teaser trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. Let’s see more news regarding its gameplay!

Must Read:- Wilt Chamberlain Net Worth, Early Life, Career!

Omission Of Resident Evil 4 Remake: Capcom’s Lineup At TGS 2022

The shocking omission of Resident Evil 4 Remake from Capcom’s lineup at TGS 2022 suggests that the developers are diligently working to polish the game before its scheduled release date. Several fans had the assumption that TGS 2022 would be the ideal place to demonstrate the gameplay of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Both long-time fans of the series and newbies who enjoyed Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village should take heart from the fact that Resident Evil 4 Remake was not present at this year’s Tokyo Game Show.

This is a positive omen. It is possible that Capcom wants to give Resident Evil 4 Remake an appropriate time and location before it discloses all of the new aspects of the game.

Because of this, the publisher decided not to bring the game to the Tokyo Game Show (TGS). The first installment of the Resident Evil 4 series was very well received and is regarded by many in the gaming industry as the game that established the survival horror subgenre as well as the third-person action game genre.

It was a controversial decision among Resident Evil fans when the design team decided to go from fixed camera angles to an over-the-shoulder perspective; it would be interesting to see if the remake tries to implement a similarly extreme alteration.

Read More:- All About Venus Williams Net Worth, Professional Life, Personal Life!