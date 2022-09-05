Update 0.9.37 is coming soon, and PUBG New State Mobile just put out a new video with patch notes for it. The Lynx AMR Sniper Rifle is the newest Sniper Rifle to be added to the game with the new update.

New State Mobile Update: Patch v0.9.37 Release Date!

Lynx is now the most powerful Sniper Rifle in the game, but it only comes with 10 bullets and you can’t get more from the Drone Store or the field. The latest collaboration between PUBG New State Mobile and Assassin’s Creed is now live in the game, which is also a big change.

The patch also changes the way guns work, which can have a big effect on how players choose their weapons in-game.

New Weapon Update: Lynx AMR Sniper Rifle

Utilizes.

50 BMG Ammo

Can only be found in care packages and the Chester, Troi armory.

This sniper rifle does the most damage of any in the game.

The ability to get inside enemy vehicles and damage them.

Only comes with 10 rounds. You can’t get more ammunition on the field or in the Drone Store.

Scopes are the only attachments it has.

Updates On Gunplay

Now that S1897 [C2] is available, the ammo has changed to Slug. Increases the damage of the weapon but cuts the spread of the pellets from 9 to 1.

A longer magazine was added to the S12K [C2]. The capacity of weapons went from 5 to 20, but it took longer to reload.

Grenade Launchers can now be used with the Mk47.

A New Partnership

The Assassin’s Creed collaboration between New State Mobile and Assassin’s Creed is now out and has new missions.

Survivor Pass Vol.10

As the Premium Pass character, Shy-D from the Dream Runners group.

After completing all story missions, the player will be able to wear and look like Shy-D.

Must Read:- Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay!

Other Changes To The Game

The alarm timer for the armory was changed to 2.5 seconds after it opened.

When the player crashes into a tram, they no longer move in strange ways or keep taking damage.

In Deathmatch modes, the gear given to players who didn’t kill anyone changed from Lv.3 gear to Lv.4 gear.

Less user interface during parachuting to make it easier to see.

Read More:- All About Venus Williams Net Worth, Professional Life, Personal Life!