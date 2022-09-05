14.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, September 5, 2022
EntertainmentNew State Mobile Update: Upcoming Patch v0.9.37 Adds New...
Entertainment

New State Mobile Update: Upcoming Patch v0.9.37 Adds New Weapon, Personalization!

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

8
0

Update 0.9.37 is coming soon, and PUBG New State Mobile just put out a new video with patch notes for it. The Lynx AMR Sniper Rifle is the newest Sniper Rifle to be added to the game with the new update.

New State Mobile Update: Patch v0.9.37 Release Date!

Lynx is now the most powerful Sniper Rifle in the game, but it only comes with 10 bullets and you can’t get more from the Drone Store or the field. The latest collaboration between PUBG New State Mobile and Assassin’s Creed is now live in the game, which is also a big change.

The patch also changes the way guns work, which can have a big effect on how players choose their weapons in-game.

New State Mobile Update Patch v0.9.37 Release Date!

New Weapon Update: Lynx AMR Sniper Rifle

  • Utilizes.
  • 50 BMG Ammo
  • Can only be found in care packages and the Chester, Troi armory.
  • This sniper rifle does the most damage of any in the game.
  • The ability to get inside enemy vehicles and damage them.
  • Only comes with 10 rounds. You can’t get more ammunition on the field or in the Drone Store.
  • Scopes are the only attachments it has.

Updates On Gunplay

  • Now that S1897 [C2] is available, the ammo has changed to Slug. Increases the damage of the weapon but cuts the spread of the pellets from 9 to 1.
  • A longer magazine was added to the S12K [C2]. The capacity of weapons went from 5 to 20, but it took longer to reload.
  • Grenade Launchers can now be used with the Mk47.

A New Partnership

  • The Assassin’s Creed collaboration between New State Mobile and Assassin’s Creed is now out and has new missions.

Survivor Pass Vol.10

  • As the Premium Pass character, Shy-D from the Dream Runners group.
  • After completing all story missions, the player will be able to wear and look like Shy-D.

Must Read:- Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay!

Other Changes To The Game

  • The alarm timer for the armory was changed to 2.5 seconds after it opened.
  • When the player crashes into a tram, they no longer move in strange ways or keep taking damage.
  • In Deathmatch modes, the gear given to players who didn’t kill anyone changed from Lv.3 gear to Lv.4 gear.
  • Less user interface during parachuting to make it easier to see.

Read More:- All About Venus Williams Net Worth, Professional Life, Personal Life!

Previous articleRussell Wilson’s Wife, Net Worth, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Sports Career & More!
Next articleDMX/Earl Simmons Net Worth, Age, Career, Salary And More!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Entertainment

Valorant Chamber Character New Release Date!

Players are still waiting for the new "Chamber" to appear in Valorant, despite the release of the eagerly anticipated...
Biography

What Is The Net Worth Of Monkees Band Vocalist Micky Dolenz? Career, Relationship!

Micky Dolenz is one of the biggest American personalities. He was born on 8 March 1945, and his age...
Net Worth

Timmy Trumpet Net Worth: Check Out His Age, Bio & More!

A famous musician, Timmy Trumpet, entered the world on Wednesday, June 9, 1982. Timmy Trumpet has been successful thus...
Net Worth

DMX/Earl Simmons Net Worth, Age, Career, Salary And More!

A true DMX fan would know that American rapper and actor Earl Simmons is recognized mainly for his 1998...
NetWorth

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Net Worth, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Sports Career & More!

Russell Carrington Wilson is a household name in the United States, thanks to his fame as a star athlete....
Entertainment

Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay!

Fans of the Resident Evil series shouldn't be concerned about the fact that the highly anticipated Resident Evil 4...

Must read

Entertainment

Marvel Teases New Avengers Movies, ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer hit the internet at...
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Shares Stunning ,No Eye Makeup Selfie After Couture Fashion Show!!

After a busy weekend of fashion events in Italy,...
Entertainment

Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Figure At The Beach On ‘Rainy’ Honeymoon With Sam Asghari

After briefly deleting her Instagram account, Britney Spears made...
Entertainment

In London, Penn Badgley Wraps Up Filming’You’ Season Four

It is confirmed that "You" will have a fourth...
Entertainment

Chris Rock Holds Hands With Girlfriend Lake Bell On Croatian Getaway

Love is in the air! When Chris Rock and...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

Valorant Chamber Character New Release Date!

Players are still waiting for the new "Chamber" to...
Nancy Erin -
Entertainment

Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay!

Fans of the Resident Evil series shouldn't be concerned...
Nancy Erin -
Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone Reacts To Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Filing!

The actor Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin decided to...
Nancy Erin -
Entertainment

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Release Date, Characters, And More!

The fans of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy are curious to...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

All About Venus Williams Net Worth, Professional Life, Personal Life!

Net Worth 0
Former World No. 1 Venus Williams is recognized as...

DMX/Earl Simmons Net Worth, Age, Career, Salary And More!

Net Worth 0
A true DMX fan would know that American rapper...

Valorant Chamber Character New Release Date!

Entertainment 0
Players are still waiting for the new "Chamber" to...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun