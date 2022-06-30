10 Songs By R. Kelly You Probably Didn’t Know He Wrote!!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly has had a major role in the music industry of Hollywood and has so far contributed tremendously to the growth of the field.

10 Unknown R. Kelly Songs

It is not necessary for one to listen to his own vocals, as even if people play random music it ends up with a song that has a noticeable or unnoticeable role of R. Kelly in it. As a recording artist, he ensured his presence in most of the released songs of his era, with either a screen presence or a background score. It was quite difficult to find a song that has not been touched by the King of R&B.

Until now, people could not distinguish between the songs they play very often, and used to be twisted about whether the song was written by Kelly or not.

Blaque 808

The 1999 released song “808” was solely written and produced by the American singer and the fact could have been unknown until today. The funny part is that even the listeners who continuously go for R. Kelly’s hits do not realize that they are listening to a song born from his hands.

The song peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop Tracks.



Changing Face’s G.E.T.O.U.T

Including the popular track, Stroke You Up, Changing face, and R.Kelly have collaborated a number of times prior to the Get out. The song kind of has a negative or lowered effect on a person and anyone struggling with post-breakup trauma can highly relate to the lyrics as well. R. Kelly wrote and produced the song and the pair made it hop to the platinum of 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beenie Man’s King of The Dance Hall

Along with Beenie Man and Maurice Gregory, R. Kelly was also among the co-writers of the singer as he immersed himself in reggae music quite often. Though it had a basic impact on the Billboards, the song initiated a controversy among Beenie Man and dance hall artist, Yellowman.

Michael Jackson’s You Are Not Alone

R. Kelly has made one of the biggest collaborations with the world-renowned singer and dancer, Michael Jackson. Although the pair have coupled a few times, You Are Not Alone was their coolest combo.

The song scored number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

B2K’s Bump, Bump, Bump

This time, Kelly did not put any vocals but did only the production of the song which was co-written by R-uh and Varick Smith. The cute song was the first success of the group which took them to the number 1 position on the Hot 100.

Ginuwine’s Hell Yeah

Although this was not a great song from the King of R&B, it still managed to hop to the 17th-ranked song on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

Tony Braxton’s I Don’t Want To

Tony Braxton and Kelly collaborated for Braxton’s second disc, Secrets, the emotional singer and songwriter worked together to bring the song I Don’t Want To, which deals with her breakup. Though it couldn’t make up to reach the expected heights, it still managed to peak at 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jennifer Hudson’s Where Are You At

Jennifer Hudson is famous for her unique voice as she often sings songs that suit her tone. “Where Are You At” is also one such song that has a dancing rhythm to it. However, the track was too slow to reach any heights on the Billboard and scored the 64th position on the Hot 100.

Maxwell’s Fortunate

The Life soundtrack was backed by R.kelly’s Fortunate, which he wrote and produced.

Joe’s More and More

The underrated track has the contribution of Kelly from the instruments to the chorus. Joe is a great songwriter and when coupled with the Pied Piper, the song went straight to the 15th position on the Billboard Hot 100.

