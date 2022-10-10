Anthony Rapp is an American stage actor and singer who is famous for his popular Broadway and recently for his character Lieutenant Paul Stamets in T.V series Star Trek: Discovery. It is estimated that Anthony Rapp net worth of around $6 Million.

Anthony Rapp kicked off his career by performing in broadway The Little Prince And The Aviator in 1981 during his teen days. His big screen debut came in the 1987 teen movie Adventures In Babysitting hailed by Chris Columbus; he starred in a small role alongside the ensemble cast in the movie.

Who Is Anthony Rapp?

The Actor was born on October 26, 1971, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Mary Lee And Douglas Rapp. Anthony Rapp has an older brother and younger sister; all three of them were raised in the suburbs of Illinois by their parents. His brother is a playwright and filmmaker.

After the divorce of Anthony Rapp’s father, he and his siblings were looked after by his mother who is a nurse. Rapp joined Joliet West High School and won many accolades for singing. An enthusiastic actor from a very early age, Anthony Rapp participated in community theater.

Anthony Rapp later joined Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan for acting before moving to New York in 1989. In New York he attended NewYork University as a film student, but was not able to finish the course; he dropped out after just one semester.

Other notable movies Anthony Rapp starred in are Dazed And Confused, A Beautiful Mind, Roadtrip, School Ties, Charlie Brown, etc. In 2000 he released a solo CD titled Look Around and the same year he published the memoir ‘Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent.

The memoir covered Anthony Rapp’s broadway ‘Rent’ and talked about the relationship with his mother.

Full Name Anthony Deane Rapp Profession Actor, Singer Sources Of Income Profession Biggest Assets Tesla Model T, Land Rover Residence NewYork Date Of Birth 26 October 1971 Age 50 Years Old Gender Other Nationality American Education Graduated Children N/A Relationship Ken Ithiphol Wealth Type Self-Made

Anthony Rapp Net Worth

One of the most popular stage actors in the world, Anthony Rapp net worth of around $6 Million, while others point out it’s USD 2 Million. Rankings like Forbes and Empire list him among the top stage actors. Nevertheless, we know one thing for sure Rapp has many options to earn bucks and he is working hard.

A major milestone in Anthony Rapp’s wealth was during his broadway ‘Rent’. It made him a very successful stage actor and it was at this time he brought his first house to NewYork. Another huge milestone would be his foray into silver and big screens. Anthony Rapp maximized his wealth at this point.

Anthony Rapp Sources Of Income

The actor’s major source of income recently is from his television career. Anthony Rapp is a lead cast member in the TV series Star Trek: Discovery; along with that, he earns money from other television appearances. Another major source is acting on broadway.

Anthony Rapp is an incredible Broadway performer; so he is consistently making money from that. Previously Anthony Rapp earned from acting on Broadway, singing, and other small stage shows.

Anthony Rapp Houses

The actor Anthony Rapp bought his first apartment way back in the late 90s. His success in Rent allowed him to buy the apartment named NoHo Studio Loft. It was purchased at $375,000 and now it’s listed at $1.9 Million for sale.

The actor invested in another property recently at Nabe, NewYork which is valued at $3.57 Million.

Anthony Rapp Car Collection

Anthony Rapp owns 2 cars as of 2022. Tesla’s new model T car and a 2017 model Land Rover. He is not an avid car driver; still, we can see him racing in his car through the busy roads of NY and L.A.

Anthony Rapp Charity Involvements

The stage actor is very active in charity. Recently Anthony Rapp raised money for Muscular Dystrophy Research through a Dungeons & Dragons Charity game. Other than this he assisted to raise money for many charity events by singing and performing.

This may be a bot, but this is a response to my tweets sharing the news of my friend Dave Malachowski’s death. pic.twitter.com/MvibkqUwJt — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) October 3, 2022

Anthony Rapp Quotes

“Grief does not expire like a candle or the beacon on a lighthouse. It simply changes temperature.”

“It was my kind of song: fast and fun and exuberant, the lyrics tumbling out almost faster than my ears could follow them, sometimes rhyming, sometimes not. . .”

“There was this little boy I was taking care of,” she said “and he was terminally ill, and we all knew it, but he kept hanging on and hanging on. He wouldn’t die, it was so sad.

And his parents were always there with him, giving him so much love and support, but he was in so much pain, and it was time for him to go.

So finally some of us nurses called his dad and we told him, ‘You have to tell your son that it’s time for him to leave forever. You have to permit him.’ And so the father took his son in his arms and he sat with him in a chair and held on to him and told him again and again, that it was pretty okay for him to leave, and, well, after some time, his son passed away.”_ From Anthony Rapp ‘Without You.

Anthony Rapp Social Media Involvement

According to the estimates, Anthony Rapp net worth of around $6 Million. The actor is active on social media sites. Even though he doesn’t try to show off like other celebs; Anthony Rapp uses social media to communicate with his close friends and fans. His Instagram account has 77.1k followers.

Anthony Rapp mainly goes live on the app to discuss specific topics with friends. Sometimes other big names would join him in the live. We can see that his Instagram account is messy. He posts almost everything; from slice-of-life moments to his friend’s achievements, Instagram is a wardrobe of his life.

Anthony Rapp is not at all active on other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter. Even though sources reveal that he has accounts on the sites.

Read More:

Jason Oppenheim Net Worth, Investments, Career, And Family!

David Bowie Net Worth, Career, Income, Family, And Charity!