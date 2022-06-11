Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Meets One Of Nick Cannon’s Baby Moms!

Abby De La Rosa is not the first person in this predicament. The pregnant Abby De La Rosa has said she has a relationship with one of the other four mothers who share her sons with her role as a presenter on the television show “Wild ‘N Out.” Nick Cannon’s twins Zion and Zillion are currently 11 months old.

Abby De La Rosa, Who Is Pregnant, Met One Of Nick Cannon’s Baby Moms!!

When she was writing about the unknown woman, she added, “We’ve had so much fun going out to restaurants and coffee,” which was included in her writing. She described being a part of this “once in a lifetime adventure” as a privilege.

“She is a stunning example of the human race, and I hope only the best for her in Life.” On the other hand, I am not familiar with any of the other women and have never spoken to any of them. In April of 2011, Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, and now Cannon, 41 years old, is a proud father.

In June of 2021, the former cast member of “All That” and Alyssa Scott became parents to a son named Zen. In December of 2021, Zen lost his fight against brain cancer and passed away due to his illness. Cannon and Bre Tiesi are currently expecting their eighth child together. Abby De La Rosa disclosed that she is expecting a daughter on Wednesday, the day she broke the news that she is pregnant.

On Friday, the expecting celebrity shared the exciting news that she is expecting a child at a photo shoot with Zion and Zillion. The arrival of De La Rosa is scheduled for October 25. The co-hosts of the podcast Lip Service, Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire, and Stephanie Santiago, predicted on Tuesday that Nick Cannon would have many children between September and October of 2021, which is when his chastity quest will come to an end.

“The issue is that everybody could see how low I had sunk to. Everyone shared the opinion that “all that needs to be done is give him a little vagina to make everything better.” “I started f–king like crazy right before Christmas,” the actor claimed, hinting that a stork is “on the way.”

Abby De La Rosa enjoys the other children in her children’s families, particularly their siblings and the mothers who care for them. The model, who is 31 years old and has been married to Nick Cannon since June 2021 and has given birth to twins named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, opened up about the other women with whom Cannon has fathered children in a post on the Website on Tuesday.

Does De La Rosa have any prior experience with the other ladies? “I am familiar with one of them.” According to what she said, “We’ve had such a wonderful time going out to eat and chatting over a cup of coffee together.” “She is a beautiful person, and as we start on this adventure together that will last a lifetime, I want to wish her nothing but the very best. There are a lot of ladies out there that I have never met or talked to, but I want them all to know that I wish them the very best of luck.

On her Facebook page, the singer also revealed that she would be a mother to a daughter when she gave birth. She has not yet established a relationship with the man who will be the father of her upcoming child.

Explore More: