0 SHARES Share Tweet

Awe-inspiring American You can thank Rachel Bush for her dedication to American citizens by wearing as little clothing as possible, and we’re grateful for it.

On July 4th, Bush, who is married to Bills defender Jordan Poyer, came to Instagram to post a series of images in which she wore the American flag as a bikini top and a shirt, respectively.

Rachel Bush NFL Star Jordan Poyer’s Wife Sizzling Hot Photos On Instagram!

Her 18-year-old self was introduced to Bill’s strong safety Poyer via Twitter. They started dating in 2015 and got married in Jamaica on February 17th, 2018.

She’s a businesswoman and the owner of LeaLa Natural Skincare, a skincare company. On top of all of that, she has her own OnlyFans account, where she charges subscribers $21 a month for “access to behind-the-scenes photographs” from her photoshoots.

When it comes to the Covid vaccination, she has been outspoken about her pro-choice attitude and has taken to Twitter to complain about the Bills players who were removed from the team after coming into touch with a fully vaccinated trainer who tested positive for Covid.

In compliance with NFL health and safety requirements, wide receivers Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were forced to miss practice.

After an All-Pro season and a two-year $19.5 million contract, Poyer is entering the last year and is owed $10.8 million this season. With Poyer’s agent Drew Rosenhaus out in the shark-infested waters, his wife took to Twitter to make it clear that the Bills might be interested in talking with her husband and Rosenhaus.

After the Minkah contract news broke, Bush tweeted, “Love watching teams take care of their great, hardworking players.” ‘Guys, you should know that they earned every cent of it. “We’re all professionals.”

Bush dealt with the trolls as soon as they appeared. You don’t want to get into a contract discussion with this Instagram model which has 3.5 million followers. She is well-versed in her field. She is well aware of the fact that inflation is wreaking havoc on the economy.

On the record, Poyer says he wants a contract that will keep him in Buffalo for the rest of his career. Her husband has been playing on team-friendly contracts, and now it’s time for him to pay the price.

She knows this will be her husband’s last contract, and she doesn’t even mess around with her Instagram empire these days. That retirement and college fund should be fully stocked.

Read More:

Megan Fox ‘Needed To know’ Whether Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed As A Baby