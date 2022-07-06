0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American filmmaker, actor, film critic, and novelist Quentin Tarantino (Quentin Jerome) Tarantino is also a writer. His movies are known for their extensive allusions to pop culture and movie history, nonlinear plots, grim comedy, stylized violence, long dialogue, widespread use of profanity, cameos, and ensemble casts.His Wife Daniella Pick is a model and singer.

Quentin Tarantino And Daniella Pick Announced Welcoming Their Second Baby–About Daniella Pick

Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick rose to fame mostly as a result of her romance with and later marriage to famed American director Quentin Tarantino. Daniella Pick has been a singer for almost ten years, but she gained notoriety when she announced her engagement to Tarantino at the beginning of 2018.

Daniella chose a career in art since both of her parents are renowned painters, and she did likewise. Daniella Pick has gone a long way since 2005 when she first began singing with her sibling and then released her solo tracks.

About Welcoming Their Second Baby

Leo, the couple’s two-year-old son, was born to the 58-year-old Oscar-winning director Daniella in February 2020. The couple revealed the good news of their second child by their representatives.

In a statement on Tuesday that is July 5, Daniella and her husband Quentin Tarantino said, “they are pleased to announce that on July 2, 2022, Daniella gave birth to a baby girl, who is the little sister of Leo, our first child.

About Their Relationship

The couple has been together since 2009 and their romance is becoming more strong as the day passes. They met while he was promoting his movie Inglorious Basterds in 2009, and they soon started dating. In November 2018, following their November 2017 engagement, the couple married.

The pair visited Israel during the coronavirus pandemic. “Their plan was to spend three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles and then COVID hit,” the couple said.

Leo, a son, was born to them as their first child together in February 2020. In a prior statement, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino made it clear that his kid wasn’t named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he has collaborated on the films Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Controversy About Their Son’s Name

When asked why his baby was given the name Leo, Quentin explained to Jimmy Kimmel, “Because people would assume he gave him that name in honor of Leonardo DiCaprio, they almost didn’t. There’s nothing wrong with that, but he was given that name because, in our hearts at least, he was our little lion. He was also named after my wife’s grandfather.”

The Name Reveal Of Their Second Child

They have opened up about the name they want to give to their daughter, they kept all that things secret for now. But they express the happiness they feel because of her birth. Daniella always wanted to have a daughter and now she has one and she is not able to express her happiness in front of anyone.

