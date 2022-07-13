R. Kelly Engaged With Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Robert Sylvester Kelly is an American convicted sex offender, singer, songwriter, and record producer, who was accused of sexual abuse several times with young adults and minors. The singer who started his career as a recording artist was credited with redefining R&B and hip hop. He is called several nicknames by his fans like ‘the King of R&B’, ‘the King of Pop-soul’, and the ‘Pied Piper of R&B’.

Throughout his career, he has faced numerous civil suits and was summoned by criminal courts in New York, Chicago, Illinois, etc. other than this, the singer-songwriter was charged in several other cases but got released on 21 counts of making child pornography.

R. Kelly Reportedly Engaged With Joycelyn Savage

Currently, R.Kelly has been scheduled to face another federal trial in the Northern District of Illinois. As of June 29, 2022, the singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In such a situation, the case is starting to take a different path even though this won’t take the singer out of the jail for being convicted of sex trafficking.

At this peak time of issues, a letter by one of his alleged victims revealing the news of their engagement has made the case even more complicated. The victim is none other than Joycelyn Savage, a 26-year-old young woman who declared herself not a victim. In the letter, Savage mentioned that she and Kelly were on good terms and they are planning to get married in 2022.

From the letter, it was known that the alleged victim introduced herself as Robert Kelly’s fiancé. She claimed that the letter was written in support of Kelly in advance of his sentencing. And with this letter, she wanted to explain to the court that she is not a victim as the government has portrayed her to be.

The alleged victim Savage was R. Kelly’s one of two live-in girlfriends. In the letter, she proclaimed that the to-be married couple shares a special connection and deep love. She even says that Kelly, who has been described as a monster by the government, is quite the opposite. For her, he is such a sweet, gentle, and kind person who always by the end of the day makes sure to take good care of her and other women with whom he has stayed.

Throughout the letter, Savaged tried to portray Kelly as a good person and even praised him as an all-around incredible person who always made sure to take opportunities to help others in need. She has also claimed that the matters which have been said about the singer together with her and other women were disclosed against their will and even states all these as fake.

She even expressed how sorrowful it is while thinking that the government used their love to create a narrative in which she has been portrayed as a victim. Savage concluded her letter by stating that she is now a grownup woman who could speak for herself and it is because of that she wanted to provide this letter to the court.

In spite of Savage’s plea, the pedophilia singer-songwriter was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketing and 8 counts of violating the Mann Act. This prohibits the transport of any woman or girl for immoral purposes across state lines.

READ MORE: