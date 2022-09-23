The Cuban-American blogger, journalist, and TV personality Perez Hilton’s full name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. For his direct support of some celebrities and unjustifiable criticism of others, his blog quickly rose to the ranks of the most reviled on the web.

He is well-known for spreading rumors and for being the target of numerous lawsuits filed by paparazzi photographers and celebrities who allege that his success is due to their work and that he regularly plagiarizes others’ work without permission.

Many in the homosexual community have taken offense to his remarks and actions, which they regard as attempts to ‘out’ gay celebrities like Lance Bass and Neil Patrick Harris.

In his quest to become “the homosexual Latino Oprah,” Perez Hilton has established an online empire that includes his namesake blog, a record label called Perezious Music, a fashion website called CoCoPerez.com, and many best-selling books.

Full Name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. Profession Blogger, Columnist, Media Personality Source Of Income Website Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Date Of Birth 23 March 1978 Age 44 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Single Education New York University Children Mario Armando Lavandeira III, Mayte Amor, Mia Alma Lavandeira Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Perez Hilton

Hilton’s parents, Teresita and Mario Lavandeira were Cuban immigrants who settled in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood of Miami, Florida, where the young Hilton grew up. Shortly after high school graduation, he used a scholarship to enroll at New York University, much to his parents’ delight.

He has zero familial ties to Paris Hilton. Despite the shared inspiration for their names, he is not connected to Paris Hilton. Along with this, he has been accused of favoring Paris in his reporting on her numerous times, notably after her 2006 conviction for endangering motorists and DUI.

He’s a proud open homosexual whose struggle to start a family was greatly resisted. He’s been queer all his life, and having children wasn’t easy until his second child, Mia. He was required to have a court-appointed observer present during the birth of his firstborn child.

He regularly keeps in touch with his egg donor, and their relationship is cordial. To this day, he keeps in touch with the woman who donated the egg he used to become a parent. The celebrity writer continued his gushing praise for his egg donor on HuffPost, despite his belief that “money was an incentive for her.”

His kids mustn’t see him at the office. It seems that the children of celebrities are a magnet for celebrity news websites and tabloids. Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell petitioned for a “No Kids Policy” in 2015, asking media outlets to stop violating the privacy of celebrity parents. However, it is surprising that Perez Hilton, who became famous for exposing secretive celebrities, has recently adopted a “no kids” policy on his website to leave children in peace.

The feud he had with Ariana Grande involved his son. Nonetheless, there will always be ways around it. Perez and singer Ariana Grande had a Twitter feud in 2014 when the writer made rude comments regarding Grande’s hair.

Perez Hilton Sources Of Income

Perez Hilton earns the maximum of his wealth from his website which has a good fan following and visitors. The website provides the latest celebrity news and rumors. Over 300 million people visit his website every month, he claims.

Perez Hilton Net Worth

As of September 2022, blogger Perez Hilton’s net worth is around $35 million. As his primary source of income, blogging has unsurprisingly been highly successful for him financially.

The blogger has diversified his income by appearing on television programs. Hosting television programs is another source of revenue for him.

Perez Hilton Houses

Perez Hilton, the famously snarky blogger who has amassed a fortune far more significant than most people realize, recently sold his West Hollywood mansion for a little over $2.9 million.

There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a 4,300 square foot villa, purchased in the spring of 2009 for exactly $2 million.

A private office looks out over the walled and gated front courtyard, while the living and dining areas open up to the backyard through accordion-fold glass doors.

The small backyard features a plunge pool, Jacuzzi, and curtained pavilion with an outdoor fireplace.

Quotes By Perez Hilton

Perez’s quote includes, “It’s exciting to push your limits and make the most of every opening that comes your way”.

Perez Hilton Social Media Involvements

Indeed, he is a prolific user of online networking sites. He is followed by 480k people on Instagram and 5.5m people on Twitter.

Perez Hilton Early Life

His biological parents gave him the name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., which he later changed to Perez Hilton. On March 23, 1978, he was born in Miami, Florida. His mom and dad are Cuban.

He spent his formative years in multiple states. He first established a residence in Little Havana before relocating to Westchester.

After graduating from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, he continued his study at New York University. He received a full college scholarship on the strength of his academic performance.

Perez Hilton’s sexual orientation is not a secret. He is open about his sexuality and holds a prominent position within the LGBT community. Both of Perez Hilton’s children were delivered by a surrogate mother. They are our son, Mario Armando Lavandeira III, born in 2013, and our daughter, Matyr Amor, born in 2015.

Perez Hilton Age, Height, And Weight

Perez Hilton is 44 years old as of September 22, 2022, having been born on March 23, 1978. His stature is 1.8 meters, and his weight is 65 kilograms.

Perez Hilton Career

Before he became a blogger, Perez Hilton was a freelance writer for LGBT magazines. In his opinion, blogging is simple, so he decided to try it. He’s friends with many famous people, like Lady Gaga and Sophia Bush. Numerous famous people, including Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens, have voiced their disdain for the blogger.

Some of Perez Hilton’s writings have been criticized for allegedly being influenced by his personal feelings. Some claim that the blogger only writes positively about the celebrities with whom he has personal relationships, while he treats others harshly. The original URL for Perez Hilton’s blog was “pagesixsixsix.com.” Once the insider dubbed the blog “Hollywood’s Most Hated Website” in 2005, the site skyrocketed in popularity.

When singer Fergie referenced him in her song “Pedestal” as someone who had written bad things about her online, his profile shot up in prominence. Some people afterward blistered him for falsely declaring President Fidel Castro’s death. A regret he has is making that statement on his website, he said later. A second issue occurred when he wrote on his blog that Michael Jackson faked his heart attack.

Perez’s blog posts on two other topics have also stoked tensions. Carrie Prejean, who represented California at Miss USA, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and his former best friend Lady Gaga are among these celebrities. He stopped talking to the game in 2011 for some unknown reason.

Perez has been a frequent TV guest. In addition to his contentious blog, “Perez Radio,” where he addresses some of the topics he writes about, is broadcast weekly on the radio.

His 2011 novel, The Boy with Pink Hair, was also a publication of his. In an interview, he explained that his upbringing inspired the novel. A song by him titled “The Clap” came out in 2008. Gonorrhea was the subject of the song.

Perez Hilton Awards & Achievements

On several occasions have recognized Perez Hilton for supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. However, the blogger has not won any accolades that have been documented.

