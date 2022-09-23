Amal Clooney is a British-Lebanese lawyer, activist, and author with a net worth of $50 million who lives in London. She used to work for the United Nations and the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, but left that job in 2020.

As of 2020, she is a solicitor at Doughty Street Chambers. She has a vast knowledge of international law and human rights. Amal is also known outside her work, as she is married to actor George Clooney.

Amal Clooney Early Life

On February 3, 1978, Amal Alamuddin was born in Beirut, Lebanon. Amal, whose name means “hope” in Arabic, moved with her family to Buckinghamshire, England, when she was 2 years old.

The Lebanese civil war forced her family to flee, but her father returned to Lebanon in 1991. She grew up with three brothers and sisters and attended an all-girls school when she was young.

Full Name Amal Clooney Profession Lebanese-British barrister

Media Personality Source Of Income Lawyer Residence Newyork Date Of Birth 3 February 1978 Age 44 years Gender Female Nationality British Marital Status Married Education St Hughs College Children Alexander Clooney, Ella Clooney Husband George Clooney

Amal Clooney Education

After high school, Amal went to Oxford to study at St. Hugh’s College. She received several awards for her good academic performance, and in 2000 she graduated with a law degree.

After high school, she continued to attend school, and in 2001 she attended New York University School of Law to earn her LLM degree. While studying in New York, she clerked for Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

Alamuddin is able to practice law in both the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2002, she was admitted to the bar in New York, and then she did the same in England and Wales. Some of her most important legal work has been at the International Criminal Court and other international courts in The Hague.

After working at Sullivan & Cromwell in New York City, Amal Clooney became a law clerk at the International Court of Justice. She then worked in The Hague for the Office of the Prosecutor at the UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon. In 2010, Amal returned to the UK to work as a lawyer.

During this time, she was appointed by the United Nations to a number of commissions. During this time, she worked on several cases that attracted a lot of attention. One of these cases was the drone investigation of 2013. During these years, she also advocated for Julian Assange and Cambodia as a whole.

Amal Clooney Relationship

In 2014, Amal got engaged to George Clooney for the first time. She had met him the year before through a mutual friend. They married later in 2014, and the ceremony took place in Venice.

Their wedding received a lot of attention in the media. When Amal and George announced in 2017 that they were expecting their first child, the media went crazy again. Later that year, the couple gave birth to twins.

Amal and her husband George Clooney own a variety of properties together. They own properties both in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

Their most famous homes are a villa on Lake Como and a mansion in England that costs $13 million. Clooney also owns a villa in Laglio, Italy, which costs $13 million, and the couple used to have a vacation home in San Lucas, Mexico.

In 2016, the couple bought an apartment in the posh One Hundred Fifty-Third Street building in New York City. No one knows how much this apartment costs, but the penthouse suite in this building is worth $65 million.

Some of their lesser-known properties are in places like Las Vegas and Studio City. Many of these homes were purchased long before Clooney and Amal got married.

Amal Clooney may be married to one of the richest actors in Hollywood history, but she doesn’t really need his money.

The human rights lawyer and workwear style icon has her own money, thank you very much. Amal’s husband gives briefcases to his friends with the millions he made from movies and his tequila business, but she makes her money from her work as an international lawyer.

Money says Amal has a net worth of $10 million, which is a lot of money. Together, Kate and George are worth about $510 million, which is about as much as Queen Elizabeth’s bank account. Who would have thought?

